Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 1 and 2

Festi hf.

In week 1 and 2 2023 Festi purchased in total 318,500 own shares for total amount of 58,654,000 ISK as follows:





Week Date Time Purchased shares Price Purchase price Total shares bought Total puchase price 1 6.1.2023 15:23:09 50.000 187 9.350.000 50.000 9.350.000 2 10.1.2023 13:07:15 50.000 185 9.250.000 100.000 18.600.000 2 12.1.2023 12:14:02 1.000 184 184.000 101.000 18.784.000 2 12.1.2023 13:21:34 7.500 184 1.380.000 108.500 20.164.000 2 12.1.2023 14:30:40 100.000 185 18.500.000 208.500 38.664.000 2 13.1.2023 10:31:01 30.000 181 5.430.000 238.500 44.094.000 2 13.1.2023 14:12:30 80.000 182 14.560.000 318.500 58.654.000 318.500 58.654.000





The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

Before the purchase Festi held 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 318,500 own shares for 58,654,000 ISK and holds today 5,318,500 own shares or 1.70% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 6 January 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 3,000,000 own shares or 0.96% of the issued shares, with the cap of 650 million ISK purchase price.



For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. ( mki@festi.is ).











