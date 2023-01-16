U.S. markets closed

Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 1 and 2

·2 min read
In week 1 and 2 2023 Festi purchased in total 318,500 own shares for total amount of 58,654,000 ISK as follows:


Week

Date

Time

Purchased shares

Price

Purchase price

Total shares bought

Total puchase price

1

6.1.2023

15:23:09

50.000

187

9.350.000

50.000

9.350.000

2

10.1.2023

13:07:15

50.000

185

9.250.000

100.000

18.600.000

2

12.1.2023

12:14:02

1.000

184

184.000

101.000

18.784.000

2

12.1.2023

13:21:34

7.500

184

1.380.000

108.500

20.164.000

2

12.1.2023

14:30:40

100.000

185

18.500.000

208.500

38.664.000

2

13.1.2023

10:31:01

30.000

181

5.430.000

238.500

44.094.000

2

13.1.2023

14:12:30

80.000

182

14.560.000

318.500

58.654.000

 

 

 

318.500

 

58.654.000

 

 


The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

Before the purchase Festi held 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 318,500 own shares for 58,654,000 ISK and holds today 5,318,500 own shares or 1.70% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 6 January 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 3,000,000 own shares or 0.96% of the issued shares, with the cap of 650 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).




