Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 1 and 2
In week 1 and 2 2023 Festi purchased in total 318,500 own shares for total amount of 58,654,000 ISK as follows:
Week
Date
Time
Purchased shares
Price
Purchase price
Total shares bought
Total puchase price
1
6.1.2023
15:23:09
50.000
187
9.350.000
50.000
9.350.000
2
10.1.2023
13:07:15
50.000
185
9.250.000
100.000
18.600.000
2
12.1.2023
12:14:02
1.000
184
184.000
101.000
18.784.000
2
12.1.2023
13:21:34
7.500
184
1.380.000
108.500
20.164.000
2
12.1.2023
14:30:40
100.000
185
18.500.000
208.500
38.664.000
2
13.1.2023
10:31:01
30.000
181
5.430.000
238.500
44.094.000
2
13.1.2023
14:12:30
80.000
182
14.560.000
318.500
58.654.000
318.500
58.654.000
The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.
Before the purchase Festi held 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 318,500 own shares for 58,654,000 ISK and holds today 5,318,500 own shares or 1.70% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 6 January 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 3,000,000 own shares or 0.96% of the issued shares, with the cap of 650 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).