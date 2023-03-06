U.S. markets open in 4 hours 46 minutes

Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 9

Festi hf.
·2 min read
Festi hf.

In week 9 2023, Festi purchased in total 321,500 own shares for total amount of 58,047,000 ISK as follows:


Week

Date

Time

Purchased shares

Price

Purchase price

Total shares bought

Total puchase price

9

27.2.2023

14:55:32

50.000

183

9.150.000

1.981.020

352.699.002

9

28.2.2023

10:06:22

30.000

182

5.460.000

2.011.020

358.159.002

9

28.2.2023

15:27:54

50.000

181,5

9.075.000

2.061.020

367.234.002

9

1.3.2023

11:35:06

34

180

6.120

2.061.054

367.240.122

9

1.3.2023

12:25:40

400

180

72.000

2.061.454

367.312.122

9

1.3.2023

13:07:29

12

180

2.160

2.061.466

367.314.282

9

1.3.2023

14:19:27

110

180

19.800

2.061.576

367.334.082

9

1.3.2023

14:26:52

29.444

180

5.299.920

2.091.020

372.634.002

9

1.3.2023

15:24:08

1.500

178

267.000

2.092.520

372.901.002

9

2.3.2023

13:50:57

30.000

176,5

5.295.000

2.122.520

378.196.002

9

3.3.2023

11:20:45

3.000

180

540.000

2.125.520

378.736.002

9

3.3.2023

11:21:34

27.000

180

4.860.000

2.152.520

383.596.002

9

3.3.2023

13:50:34

100.000

180

18.000.000

2.252.520

401.596.002

 

 

 

321.500

 

58.047.000

 

 


The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

Before the purchase Festi held 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 2,252,520 own shares for 401,596,002 ISK and holds today 7,252,520 own shares or 2.32% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 6 January 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 3,000,000 own shares or 0.96% of the issued shares, with the cap of 650 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).



