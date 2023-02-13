Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 6
In week 6 2023, Festi purchased in total 272,520 own shares for total amount of 47,125,002 ISK as follows:
Week
Date
Time
Purchased shares
Price
Purchase price
Total shares bought
Total puchase price
6
6.2.2023
15:27:55
60.000
174
10.440.000
1.203.500
215.924.000
6
7.2.2023
15:23:39
30.000
173
5.190.000
1.233.500
221.114.000
6
8.2.2023
15:12:02
50.000
173,5
8.675.000
1.283.500
229.789.000
6
8.2.2023
15:20:32
30.000
173
5.190.000
1.313.500
234.979.000
6
9.2.2023
10:09:26
918
170
156.060
1.314.418
235.135.060
6
10.2.2023
13:07:04
100.000
172
17.200.000
1.414.418
252.335.060
6
10.2.2023
15:24:37
1.602
171
273.942
1.416.020
252.609.002
272.520
47.125.002
The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.
Before the purchase Festi held 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,416,020 own shares for 252,609,002 ISK and holds today 6,416,020 own shares or 2.05% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 6 January 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 3,000,000 own shares or 0.96% of the issued shares, with the cap of 650 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).