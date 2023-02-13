U.S. markets open in 5 hours 7 minutes

Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 6

Festi hf.
·2 min read
Festi hf.
Festi hf.

In week 6 2023, Festi purchased in total 272,520 own shares for total amount of 47,125,002 ISK as follows:


Week

Date

Time

Purchased shares

Price

Purchase price

Total shares bought

Total puchase price

6

6.2.2023

15:27:55

60.000

174

10.440.000

1.203.500

215.924.000

6

7.2.2023

15:23:39

30.000

173

5.190.000

1.233.500

221.114.000

6

8.2.2023

15:12:02

50.000

173,5

8.675.000

1.283.500

229.789.000

6

8.2.2023

15:20:32

30.000

173

5.190.000

1.313.500

234.979.000

6

9.2.2023

10:09:26

918

170

156.060

1.314.418

235.135.060

6

10.2.2023

13:07:04

100.000

172

17.200.000

1.414.418

252.335.060

6

10.2.2023

15:24:37

1.602

171

273.942

1.416.020

252.609.002

 

 

 

272.520

 

47.125.002

 

 


The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

Before the purchase Festi held 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,416,020 own shares for 252,609,002 ISK and holds today 6,416,020 own shares or 2.05% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 6 January 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 3,000,000 own shares or 0.96% of the issued shares, with the cap of 650 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).





