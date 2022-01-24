Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 3
In week 3 2022 Festi purchased in total 540,000 own shares for total amount of 126,495,000 ISK as follows:
Week
Date
Time
Purchased shares
Price
Purchase price
Total shares bought
Total puchase price
3
17.1.2022
14:50:02
135.000
234
31.590.000
2.927.000
664.993.860
3
18.1.2022
09:34:12
135.000
234
31.590.000
3.062.000
696.583.860
3
19.1.2022
15:18:59
135.000
235
31.725.000
3.197.000
728.308.860
3
21.1.2022
09:31:33
135.000
234
31.590.000
3.332.000
759.898.860
540.000
126.495.000
Before the purchase Festi held 6,000,000 own shares or 1.85% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 3,332,000 own shares for 759,898,860 ISK and holds today 9,332,000 own shares or 2.88% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 14 December 2021 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.55% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,200 million ISK purchase price.
The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).