Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 6 - end of buy-back
In week 6, Festi purchased in total 188,000 own shares for total amount of 43,616,000 ISK as follows:
Week
Date
Time
Purchased shares
Price
Purchase price
Total shares bought
Total puchase price
6
7.2.2022
09:46:46
135.000
232
31.320.000
4.947.000
1.132.563.860
6
8.2.2022
15:19:52
53.000
232
12.296.000
5.000.000
1.144.859.860
188.000
43.616.000
This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 14 December 2021 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. Festi has purchased in total 5,000,000 own shares for 1,144,859,860 ISK and has finished the buy-back.
Before the purchase Festi held 6,000,000 own shares or 1.85% of issued shares but owns now 11,000,000 own shares or 3.40% of issued shares.
The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).