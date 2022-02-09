Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 6 - end of buy-back

In week 6, Festi purchased in total 188,000 own shares for total amount of 43,616,000 ISK as follows:





Week Date Time Purchased shares Price Purchase price Total shares bought Total puchase price 6 7.2.2022 09:46:46 135.000 232 31.320.000 4.947.000 1.132.563.860 6 8.2.2022 15:19:52 53.000 232 12.296.000 5.000.000 1.144.859.860 188.000 43.616.000





This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 14 December 2021 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. Festi has purchased in total 5,000,000 own shares for 1,144,859,860 ISK and has finished the buy-back.



Before the purchase Festi held 6,000,000 own shares or 1.85% of issued shares but owns now 11,000,000 own shares or 3.40% of issued shares.

The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. ( mki@festi.is ).
















