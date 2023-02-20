U.S. markets closed

Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 7

·1 min read
In week 7 2023, Festi purchased in total 160,000 own shares for total amount of 27,712,500 ISK as follows:


Week

Date

Time

Purchased shares

Price

Purchase price

Total shares bought

Total puchase price

7

13.2.2023

14:34:36

5.000

172

860.000

1.421.020

253.469.002

7

14.2.2023

14:32:22

75.000

173,5

13.012.500

1.496.020

266.481.502

7

16.2.2023

13:03:13

80.000

173

13.840.000

1.576.020

280.321.502

 

 

 

160.000

 

27.712.500

 

 


The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

Before the purchase Festi held 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,576,020 own shares for 280,321,502 ISK and holds today 6,576,020 own shares or 2.10% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 6 January 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 3,000,000 own shares or 0.96% of the issued shares, with the cap of 650 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).







