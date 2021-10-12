U.S. markets close in 9 minutes

Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 41 - end of buy-back

Festi hf.
·1 min read

In week 41, Festi purchased in total 443,689 own shares for total amount of 94,118,379 ISK as follows:


Week

Date

Time

Purchased shares

Share price

Purchase price

41

11.10.2021

11:00:44

3.026

212,000

641.512

41

11.10.2021

12:07:07

9.800

212,000

2.077.600

41

11.10.2021

13:07:29

150.000

213,000

31.950.000

41

11.10.2021

15:24:38

87.174

212,000

18.480.888

41

12.10.2021

10:10:30

100.000

212,000

21.200.000

41

12.10.2021

14:20:02

93.689

211,000

19.768.379

443.689

94.118.379


This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 20 September 2021 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. Festi has purchased in total 3,500,000 own shares for 732,506,058 ISK and has finished the buy-back.

Before the purchase Festi held 2,500,000 own shares or 0.77% of issued shares but owns now 6,000,000 own shares or 1.85% of issued shares.

The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).


