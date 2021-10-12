Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 41 - end of buy-back
In week 41, Festi purchased in total 443,689 own shares for total amount of 94,118,379 ISK as follows:
Week
Date
Time
Purchased shares
Share price
Purchase price
41
11.10.2021
11:00:44
3.026
212,000
641.512
41
11.10.2021
12:07:07
9.800
212,000
2.077.600
41
11.10.2021
13:07:29
150.000
213,000
31.950.000
41
11.10.2021
15:24:38
87.174
212,000
18.480.888
41
12.10.2021
10:10:30
100.000
212,000
21.200.000
41
12.10.2021
14:20:02
93.689
211,000
19.768.379
443.689
94.118.379
This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 20 September 2021 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. Festi has purchased in total 3,500,000 own shares for 732,506,058 ISK and has finished the buy-back.
Before the purchase Festi held 2,500,000 own shares or 0.77% of issued shares but owns now 6,000,000 own shares or 1.85% of issued shares.
The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).