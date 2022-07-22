U.S. markets open in 4 hours 7 minutes

Festi hf. – Q2 2022 financial results will be published 27 July 2022 – CEO hired temporarily.

Festi hf.
·1 min read
Festi hf.
Festi hf.

Festi hf.  will publish its Q2 2022 financial results after the close of markets Wednesday 27 July 2022.

Investor meeting will be held Thursday 28 July at the company headquarters at Dalvegur 10-14, 3rd floor where Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi will present the results and answer questions.  The meeting will start at 08:30.

The presentation will be available at Festi webside after the meeting at: www.festi.is/r/fjarhagsupplysingar

The Board of Festi has hired Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi as a temporary CEO from July end until a new CEO is hired.


