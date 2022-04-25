Festi hf.: Reduction in share capital

Festi hf.

At the Annual General Meeting of Festi hf. on 22 March, 2022, a reduction in the company's share capital was approved. The reduction amounts to ISK 11,000,000 nominal value, or as many shares. After the reduction, the company's share capital is ISK 312,500,000, which is divided into as many shares, each with a nominal value of ISK 1 and one vote for each share in the company. The reduction applies to shares that the company acquired through the purchase of own shares according to a repurchase plan approved on the company's annual general meeting in 2021 on the basis of Article 55 of Act no. 2/1995 on public limited companies. The reduction will take effect on Tuesday 26 April 2022.

