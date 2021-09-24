U.S. markets close in 5 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,453.19
    +4.21 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,834.77
    +69.95 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,991.89
    -60.36 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,244.96
    -14.08 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.49
    +0.19 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,742.90
    -6.90 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    22.22
    -0.46 (-2.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1716
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4470
    +0.0370 (+2.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3691
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6410
    +0.3400 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,959.92
    -2,061.33 (-4.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,041.15
    -61.91 (-5.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,064.01
    -14.34 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

Festival Kota Lama (FKL) 2021 to Unlock Semarang's Potential for Heritage and Cultural Tourism

·3 min read

SEMARANG, Indonesia, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the tenth time, The Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, in collaboration with Oen Semarang Foundation (OSF) is holding Festival Kota Lama (FKL) Semarang from 16 to 26 September 2021 at the Marabunta building, Semarang Old Town. Conducted virtually, the program has attracted hundreds of viewers from 34 provinces across Indonesia.

Festival Kota Lama (FKL) 2021 to Unlock Semarang&#39;s Potential for Heritage and Cultural Tourism
Festival Kota Lama (FKL) 2021 to Unlock Semarang's Potential for Heritage and Cultural Tourism
Logo (PRNewsfoto/Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy)
Logo (PRNewsfoto/Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy)

"FKL 2021 is here as a passage of time that encourages us to look beyond the city's acculturation history and cultural diversity. Through this event, we invite all experts, art enthusiasts, and wider communities to preserve cultural heritage of Semarang Old Town," said Sandiaga Uno, Indonesia's Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy.

During the festival, all participants are invited to gather virtually and enjoy the heritage of Semarang Old Town, which becomes the main venue of the program. The events include opening ceremony at the Marabunta building, MSMEs expo and conference at the Soesman Kantoor's historical building, as well as virtual tour around the Semarang Old Town's historical streets.

"With the new normal implementation, the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy strongly supports the FKL 2021, especially in promoting the Indonesia's tourism and heritage to wider international stage and audiences," added Uno.

Semarang Old Town's revitalization becomes the highlight of FKL 2021

This year's FKL event is highlighting on Semarang Old Town's historical buildings such as Marabunta and Soesman Kantoor. Established during the colonial period of the 19th century, Marabunta building first functioned as a theatre and show venue. In 1900s, a private equity took over the building, transformed it into a classic Art-Deco style building, and now it operates as a restaurant and bar.

Another Semarang Old Town's historical site is Kepodang street, the city's cultural heritage which now transformed into a meeting hub for local communities and business. Residing in this area are the colonial-era buildings, Monodhuis and Soesman Kantoor.

"FKL 2021 is a continuation of our consistent effort to preserve the historic heritage of Semarang Old Town, while unlocking new potentials of local communities and MSMEs across the city. Despite the COVID-19 challenges, the overall experience is very positive. We are glad to see the enthusiasm of all participants to explore and take part in this virtual event," said Rizki Handayani Mustafa, Deputy for Tourism Products and Events.

In addition to Semarang Old Town's revitalization, FKL 2021 is also highlighting on:

Sarasehan Semarang Old City on 17 September 2021. In collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, the Ministry of Education and Culture, universities, media, and local communities, the event addressed impact of technology towards the city's sustainable revitalization.

The MSMEs Innovation Exhibition and workshops on 18-19 September 2021. The event showcased numerous local MSMEs including handicrafts with natural materials, silver accessories, batik textile and crafts, as well as clay products.

FKL 2021 will conclude on September 26, 2021 with a virtual tour around Semarang Old Town's historical sites.

About the Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy

Driven by a vision to make Indonesia a world-class tourism destination, Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy innovates various breakthroughs to continually grow the creative industry in Indonesia.

'Kharisma Event Nusantara 2021' is one of the government's efforts to encourage the rise of the creative economy in Indonesia. This program is expected to help positively move the national economy in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and provide direction for event participants on the implementation of the CHSE (Cleanliness, Health, Safety, and Environmental Sustainability) protocol.

SOURCE Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy

Recommended Stories

  • DOJ Challenges JetBlue-American Airlines Alliance

    The federal government and several states have filed an antitrust complaint seeking to prevent JetBlue and American from cooperating in New York and Boston.

  • The American Airlines and JetBlue Alliance Is Under Threat. Why It Matters.

    The Justice Department alleges that the alliance hurts competition, but the two airlines plus some outside analysts say the opposite is true.

  • Carnival Hopes That Slow and Steady Will Win the Race

    The leading cruise line expects to have half of its fleet cruising by the end of next month. It reports third-quarter results on Friday morning.

  • China Just Blew Up the Casino Market in New Regulatory Crackdown

    Sweeping new regulations are being floated for casinos in Macao that threaten the investment thesis of the entire gambling market in China, even as the region continues to struggle to climb out of the very deep hole caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The promise of intense new oversight, limits on the number of concessions or licenses issued, limits on the number of table games allowed, and having government officials oversee daily casino operations could set back resort plans for a rebound. China's also considering requiring casinos to get permission from the government before distributing dividends to shareholders.

  • Disney reveals 8 new tenants headed to Flamingo Crossings center in metro Orlando

    The 200,000-square-foot Flamingo Crossings shopping center — a Disney master-planned development on the west side of the theme park resort — has revealed eight additional restaurants and retailers who will be tenants there.

  • Chicago Removes California, Puerto Rico From Its Travel Advisory List

    Now, travelers from California and Puerto Rico are no longer recommended to test for COVID-19 before or after travel.

  • Are Any Airline Stocks Buys As DOJ Targets American-JetBlue Pact?

    Delta Air Lines and other airline stocks have rebounded with travel as the coronavirus pandemic starts to wane, but the rebound is likely to be uneven.

  • Delta has banned more than 1,600 unruly passengers

    The airline said it has reported more than 600 people to the Federal Aviation Administration.

  • Vail Resorts and Toyota Announce Mobility Partnership to Enhance Guest Experience for Outdoor Adventurers across U.S.

    Vail Resorts and Toyota have announced a multi-year strategic partnership across the 33 mountain resorts in Vail Resorts' U.S. portfolio, including iconic destinations like Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski Resort, Park City Mountain, and Stowe Mountain Resort. In addition to providing safe and fuel-efficient transportation for guests staying in resort lodging and mountain operations teams, as Vail Resorts' first-ever Mobility Partner, Toyota will provide best-in-class activities that enhance how

  • 'Travel Is Back', Says TripAdvisor CEO

    Sep.23 -- Stephen Kaufer, TripAdvisor CEO & Co-Founder, tells Matt Miller of Bloomberg Markets that 'travel is back.' This week, the Biden administration said it will soon allow entry to most foreign air travelers as long as they’re fully vaccinated against Covid-19, marking the most sweeping change to U.S. travel policies in months.

  • These Are the Airlines Most and Least Likely to Lose Your Luggage

    Allegiant Air came out on top for the third year in a row.

  • United Airlines delays return of popular nonstop flights from SFO

    United Airlines has postponed the return of nonstop flights from San Francisco International Airport to Atlanta, New Orleans and Pittsburgh. The SFO to Atlanta nonstop resumed briefly during July and August of 2020 before being halted again. A word of caution: United, as with all airlines, can change flight schedules or cancel flights altogether, depending on demand and government travel restrictions.

  • Travelers continue to struggle with masking rules - and rule-breakers

    Now that the federal government has extended its mask mandate for public transportation until next year, it's time to talk about the rule-breakers - and what to do about them. Karin Kemp saw plenty of them on a recent flight from Chicago to Honolulu. The flight crew issued a stern warning that passengers had to wear face coverings at all times, including between sips of drinks and bites of food.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washingt

  • Carnival to have over half of its cruise ships sailing again by the end of October

    Shares of Carnival Corp. climbed 2.1% in premarket trading Thursday, after the cruise operator said it expects to have more than 50% of its cruise capacity operating by the end of October. The company said it also targets 65% of capacity returning to operation by the end of the year. The company said to date, eight of its nine cruise brands have resumed sailings, and those eight brands have announced that they will be operating 42 ships by the end of October, which is more than half of Carnival'

  • The spike in unruly-passenger incidents on US flights has Washington alarmed

    Disruptive passengers have been fined $7,500 to $21,500 for in-flight incidents. Now, several senators want the Justice Department to get involved.

  • Explainer - Here's what we know about how U.S. will lift travel restrictions

    President Joe Biden's administration plans to ease in early November COVID-19 pandemic-related travel restrictions that have barred people from much of the world from entering the United States starting in early 2020. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still must issue a formal order that will provide details on the new rules and when they will begin. Here is a look at the U.S. travel restriction policy.

  • The Delta Variant Has Sapped Travel Stocks. What’s Next.

    The Covid-19 variant has weighed on airline, lodging, and other stocks as businesses rethink travel plans. Some analysts think Hilton and Delta Air Lines may offer respite from the volatility.

  • DOJ Sues To Stop Deal Between American Airlines And JetBlue

    The government is suing to stop American Airlines and JetBlue from coordinating their flights in the northeast.

  • Disney World Takes a Big Step Into the New Normal

    The end of virtual queues for Disney's Hollywood Studios' wildly popular "Star Wars" ride is really just the beginning of the tollbooths.

  • International travel is about to get more complicated for unvaccinated Americans

    The number of countries allowing unvaccinated American travelers to visit has been dwindling in recent weeks. Now those globe-trotters will find it more complicated to return to the United States after going abroad. Starting in early November, Americans who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus will have to test negative within a day of leaving on a return flight to the United States. That is a shift from the current rule that mandates travelers test negative within 72 hours of depart