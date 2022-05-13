U.S. markets open in 4 hours 16 minutes

Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the fetal and neonatal monitoring devices and equipment market are GE Healthcare, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Philips Healthcare, Atom Medical Corporation, Natus Medical Incorporated, Analogic Corporation, Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd, Becton Dickinson, Masimo Corporation, and Drägerwerk AG & Co.

New York, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277236/?utm_source=GNW
KGAA

The global fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market is expected to grow from $7.1 billion in 2021 to $7.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The market is expected to grow to $9.74 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%.

The fetal and neonatal monitoring devices and equipment market consist of sales of fetal and neonatal monitoring devices and equipment and related services.Fetal and neonatal monitoring devices and equipment are used to assess fetal heart rate and contractions of the uterus during pregnancy and childbirth.

Ultrasound Dopplers and internal fetal monitors are widely-used fetal and neonatal monitors.

The main equipment of fetal and neonatal monitoring devices and equipment are fetal and neonatal.Neonatal monitoring devices and equipment are used for the monitoring of various body parameters of the newborn.

The fetal and neonatal monitoring devices and equipment are portable or non-portable.Fetal care equipment types are ultrasound devices, fetal dopplers, fetal MRI systems, fetal monitors, and fetal pulse oximeters.

Neonatal care equipment types are infant warmers, incubators, convertible warmers and incubators, phototherapy equipment, respiratory devices, neonatal monitoring devices, and diagnostic imaging devices. The various end-users are hospitals, diagnostic centers, pediatric clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the fetal and neonatal monitoring devices and equipment market in 2021.North America was the second-largest region in the fetal and neonatal monitoring devices and equipment market.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The increasing prevalence of preterm births and the low body weight of infants act as a factor driving the fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market growth.Preterm birth refers to the premature birth of a child before 37 weeks gestation period, which leads to poor health and growth, mental retardation, visual and hearing impairments, cerebral palsy, and others.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), around 1 million babies die each year and preterm birth was found to be one of the top reasons for the deaths.According to the report by WHO, nearly 15 million babies are born preterm every year and this number is expected to have a continuous rise shortly.

The increasing prevalence and need to reduce the infant mortality rates with improving healthcare conditions drives the fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2019 the preterm birth rate in Africa.n-American women was 14.4%.

The fetal and neonatal monitoring device market is restricted by stringent regulatory policies governing this market.The fetal and neonatal device manufacturers need to pass through several tests and requirements laid down by different regulatory bodies.

Regulations like FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH), NMPA regulations, EU directives lay down some stringent regulations for this equipment.The changes related to customer data protection such as the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), changes to equipment approval procedures, and other regulatory changes lead to increased healthcare costs.

For instance, according to a report by Ernst and Young, Fortune 500 companies are spending $7.8 billion to comply with GDPR. The GDPR is an EU law on the data protection and privacy of individuals residing in the European Union and the European Economic Area (EEA). Furthermore, the FDA is requesting more clinical data to support claims resulting in increased processing times of 510(k)s by over 55% over the last decade, thus delaying the operating cycle of manufacturers in this market.

Fetal and neonatal monitoring device manufacturers are increasingly innovating and integrating technologies such as wireless technology with patient monitoring devices to efficiently diagnose and monitor fetuses and newborns.Wireless sensor technology such as biosensor monitoring devices, wireless fetal heart rate monitoring devices is multi-sensor systems implanted or embedded into the skin, consisting of a sensor that transmits data for real-time monitoring of a patient’s medical condition.

For instance, the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke developed SARA, a scanning device that can detect fetal brain activity with the help of flashes of light transmitted through the mother’s abdomen.Philips developed a new cordless fetal monitoring device that helps in ensuring the safety of the mother as well as the child without any inconvenience and risk.

These technological innovations eliminate poor reception of observation and help caregivers in monitoring more efficiently.

Hong Kong’s Department of Health, a regulatory body for fetal and neonatal monitoring devices of Hong Kong, sent a medical device safety alert to Guangzhou Sunray Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd, a medical device manufacturer, concerning its maternal and fetal monitor. The safety alert was sent as the Guangzhou Sunray maternal and fetal monitor was delivering inaccurate ultrasound-derived fetal heart rate recordings due to software-related issues. These devices impacted patients’ health with delayed intervention resulting in severe injury or death to the fetus. To reduce incidences associated with these devices MRHA sent a medical device safety alert to correct the device.

Similarly, in March 2019, Philips Medical Systems, a medical device manufacturer, was sent a medical device safety alert on Philips Fetal Spiral Electrode (FSE) to define its usage instructions due to increased cases of tip breakage of the spiral electrode. The safety alert was sent as the metal electrode tip can break off and remain in the scalp of the newborn following labor and delivery.

The countries covered in the fetal and neonatal monitoring devices and equipment market are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, UK, USA, and Australia.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277236/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


