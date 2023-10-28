Fetched Dog Grooming pampers pups in downtown Hillsdale

HILLSDALE — Fetched Dog Grooming has had great success since opening up in Hillsdale.

Located in the downtown district, the business provides a wide range of grooming services for small-breed dogs.

Owner Heather Mazglad first opened the business in Detroit in 2016 before moving it to Hillsdale.

Mazglad said she has worked to perfect her specialty to provide customers with the best service.

“I began specializing in small breeds, tailoring to their specific needs and mastering the different haircuts that they get,” she said. “I wanted to really set the standard for specialized small-breed grooming.”

Mazglad first operated the business out of her home in Hillsdale but quickly realized that she would need to expand.

Fetched Dog Grooming operates in downtown Hillsdale.

“When I moved my business to Hillsdale, I started off grooming from my house,” Mazglad said. “When the business got quite successful, it was too busy to keep operating at home.”

This expansion also led to her starting an apprenticeship program, which she said is helping fill a critical need in the community.

“I realized quickly that there was a serious lack of groomer education in Southern Central Michigan and rural communities surrounding Hillsdale,” Mazglad said. “We are filling two needs in the community — a place to take your pet for grooming and a place for folks of all ages and backgrounds to learn the grooming trade.”

Heather Mazglad gives a pup a bath.

Apprentices learn from Mazglad, the lead and sole instructor of the apprenticeship program, how to properly handle dogs and groom them.

Mazglad said she is very proud of every graduate of the program. She has even partnered with Waldron High School to bring high schoolers into the program.

At the end of the program, graduates receive a grooming diploma.

The business offers many different grooming services for any dog 45 pounds and under.

Walk-in services, which include everything from nail clipping to facial trims, are available 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Appointments are required for more extensive grooming appointments.

Mazglad said the great success of her business would not be possible without the support of the community.

“The community response has been very encouraging and supportive,” she said. “I’m so very grateful to everyone, but especially those who have stuck out all three of our moves!”

Fetched Dog Grooming is located at 31 N. Broad St., Hillsdale. It can be reached by phone at 517-425-5212.

— Elyse Apel is a correspondent for The Hillsdale Daily News. She can be reached by email at ehawkins@hillsdale.edu.

