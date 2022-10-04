U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,702.75
    +12.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,611.00
    +73.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,344.50
    +58.75 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,722.30
    +7.40 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.77
    +0.14 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,704.70
    +2.70 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    20.72
    +0.13 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9815
    -0.0013 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6510
    -0.1530 (-4.02%)
     

  • Vix

    30.10
    -1.52 (-4.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1286
    -0.0033 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.8520
    +0.2320 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,528.74
    +339.03 (+1.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.07
    +8.72 (+2.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,908.76
    +14.95 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,852.12
    +636.33 (+2.43%)
     

FEVE Fluoropolymer Coatings Market -- APAC to have 51% market share -- Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "FEVE Fluoropolymer Coatings Market by Product and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will register an incremental growth of USD 312.85 million between 2021 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 4.29% during the forecast period. The analysts at Technavio have considered various aspects such as the consumer base, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Request Sample PDF Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global FEVE Fluoropolymer Coatings Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global FEVE Fluoropolymer Coatings Market 2022-2026

The global FEVE Fluoropolymer Coatings market is fragmented. The market comprises limited international and regional players. The major vendors in this market are 3M Co., AFT Fluorotec Ltd., AGC Inc., Akzo Nobel NV, Anhui Sinograce Chemical Co. Ltd., BASF SE, Daikin Industries Ltd., DFV Australia, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Innocoat Systems I Pvt. Ltd., Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., KCC Co. Ltd., M. J. Coaters Pvt. Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., NOV Inc., PPG Industries Inc., The Sherwin Williams Co., Tnemec Co. Inc., VAIBHAVI ENTERPRISES, and Unova Paint Products Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Most prominent vendors in the market are diversified and category-focused. Vendors operating in the market are trying to increase their sales by offering personalization options for products. The global FEVE fluoropolymer coatings market competition among the vendors is expected to intensify during the forecast period.

Although the growth in demand from APAC and Europe will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

FEVE Fluoropolymer Coatings Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Product

The FEVE fluoropolymer coatings market share growth by the water-based segment will be significant during the forecast period. Water-based coatings have the largest share in the global FEVE fluoropolymer coatings market. Due to their low toxicity and flammability, water-based coating technologies are used on surfaces. In comparison to solvent-borne coatings, less water-based coating material is needed to cover the same amount of floor space. Water-based coating technologies contain low emissions of harmful air pollutants (HAP) and volatile organic compounds (VOC). These factors will drive segment growth during the forecast period.

  • Geography

51% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The increasing usage of material in the residential and non-residential sectors will facilitate the FEVE fluoropolymer coatings market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

FEVE Fluoropolymer Coatings Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the FEVE fluoropolymer coatings market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

FEVE Fluoropolymer Coatings Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist FEVE fluoropolymer coatings market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the FEVE fluoropolymer coatings market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the FEVE fluoropolymer coatings market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of FEVE fluoropolymer coatings market vendors

Related Reports:

FEVE Fluoropolymer Coatings Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.29%

Market growth 2022-2026

$312.85 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.52

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 51%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Co., AFT Fluorotec Ltd., AGC Inc., Akzo Nobel NV, Anhui Sinograce Chemical Co. Ltd., BASF SE, Daikin Industries Ltd., DFV Australia, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Innocoat Systems I Pvt. Ltd., Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., KCC Co. Ltd., M. J. Coaters Pvt. Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., NOV Inc., PPG Industries Inc., The Sherwin Williams Co., Tnemec Co. Inc., VAIBHAVI ENTERPRISES, and Unova Paint Products Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Water-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Solvent-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Powder-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 3M Co.

  • 10.4 AFT Fluorotec Ltd.

  • 10.5 Akzo Nobel NV

  • 10.6 Daikin Industries Ltd.

  • 10.7 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • 10.8 Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

  • 10.9 KCC Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 PPG Industries Inc.

  • 10.11 The Sherwin Williams Co.

  • 10.12 Tnemec Co. Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global FEVE Fluoropolymer Coatings Market 2022-2026
Global FEVE Fluoropolymer Coatings Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/feve-fluoropolymer-coatings-market--apac-to-have-51-market-share--technavio-301638725.html

SOURCE Infiniti Research, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Factories Making Towels and Bedsheets Are Shutting in Pakistan

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s small textile mills, which make products ranging from bedsheets to towels mainly for consumers in the US and Europe, are starting to shut after devastating floods wiped out its cotton crop.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for Anoth

  • Cargo Shipowners Cancel Sailings as Global Trade Flips From Backlogs to Empty Containers

    Dozens of sailings from Asia to U.S. ports are set to be canceled in October as deteriorating economic conditions weigh on demand to ship goods worldwide.

  • Why California is paying nearly 70% more for gasoline at the pump than the rest of the country

    California has pretty much always paid much more than the nation for gasoline at the pump, in part due to higher taxes and a more expensive blend of fuel, but an average price that's nearly 70% more than just about everyone else in the U.S. is a bit extreme.

  • Trump files $475 million lawsuit against CNN, claiming defamation

    Former President Donald Trump on Monday sued CNN, seeking $475 million in damages, saying the network had defamed him in an effort to short-circuit any future political campaign.

  • Apple loses bid to cancel Qualcomm smartphone patent in the U.S. Supreme Court

    The Supreme Court refused to hear Apple's bid to cancel three Qualcomm smartphone patents, part of a dispute that originated back in 2017.

  • Europe Turns Its Back on Russian Crude as Sanctions Draw Closer

    (Bloomberg) -- The European market for Russia’s seaborne crude is drying up as sanctions draw nearer, and the country’s Asian customers aren’t picking up the slack like they once were. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresS&P 500 Jumps 3% After Washout as Bond Yields Sink: Markets WrapTesla Falls Most Since June as Quarterly Deliveries DisappointKim Kardashian to Pay $1.3 Million to SEC for C

  • Refinery inactivity may see California gas prices 'go sky-high': Analyst

    Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss average gas prices for Americans, elevated prices in California, Florida's gas supply after Hurricane Ian, and OPEC+ production goals.

  • How OPEC’s Production Cut Could Spark a Bigger Oil Rally

    OPEC’s meeting this week takes place against a gloomy background: A global economic meltdown has caused oil prices to fall even as Russia’s war against Ukraine has made supplies more uncertain than ever. Oil prices rose on Monday, with Brent crude climbing to nearly $89 per barrel. Shares of oil companies also rose, with the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production exchange-traded fund (ticker: XOP) up 7%.

  • Does Transocean Offer Good Value?

    The drilling stock looks cheap compared to its growth potential

  • US to Announce New Limits on Chip Technology Exports to China

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration plans to announce new restrictions on China’s access to U.S. semiconductor technology, according to people with knowledge of the situation, an escalation of Washington’s efforts to stifle Beijing’s industrial ambitions and a risk to growth for the $550 billion sector.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Heari

  • Chinese Tech Billionaire Richard Liu Settles Sexual-Assault Case in Minnesota

    The JD.com founder’s trial, in a civil suit brought by a student who said he raped her in 2018, was set to begin this week.

  • Russian factory activity expands at fastest rate in Sept since 2019 - PMI

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian manufacturing activity grew at its fastest rate in 3-1/2 years in September, driven by rises in production, new orders and client demand, a business survey showed on Monday, though Western sanctions continued to weigh on export business. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose in September to 52.0 from 51.7 in the previous month, climbing higher above the 50.0 mark that separates expansion from contraction to its highest point since March 2019. "Client demand was focused on domestic customers, however, as new export orders declined steeply," S&P Global said in a monthly survey.

  • Oil prices settle sharply higher on reports OPEC+ will cut production

    Oil prices were sharply higher on Monday, with U.S. benchmark prices settling up more than 5%, following reports that the OPEC+ cartel is considering a production cut of more than 1 million barrels a day.

  • Why Qualcomm Stock Surged Higher Today

    On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) appeal of a lower court ruling on the company's patent infringement dispute with Qualcomm. As Apple has no higher court to turn to, the case is effectively dead in the water. The suit -- filed in a federal court in California, the home of both businesses -- alleged that Apple infringed a set of Qualcomm patents with its iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These Berkshire Hathaway holdings are growth stocks, and they look like better bargains on the heels of big sell-offs.

  • Oil Stocks Jump on Monday: Here's Why

    Oil stocks had a great day on Monday with some climbing over 10%. The big news came from OPEC+, which is reportedly considering cutting back oil supply by over 1 million barrels per day in what's being called a "historic cut." Transocean (NYSE: RIG) jumped as much as 8.9%, Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) rose 11.6%, and Tellurian (NYSEMKT: TELL) traded 10.8% higher.

  • Supreme Court won’t hear MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s defamation case

    The Supreme Court says it won’t intervene in a lawsuit in which Dominion Voting Systems accused MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell of defamation for falsely accusing the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election against former President Donald Trump.

  • Supply chain conditions are 'starting to get spotty' for automakers: Analyst

    iSeeCars.com Executive Analyst Karl Brauer assesses the state of supply chain conditions for auto manufacturers, Tesla's EV delivery figures, and the pricing behind used car prices.

  • US Coal Prices Climb Past $200 as Global Energy Crunch Boosts Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- US coal prices surged past $200 for the first time as a global energy crunch drives up demand for the dirtiest fossil fuel.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanSpot prices for coal from Central

  • U.S. auto sales fall slightly in Q3, but GM is a bright spot

    U.S. new vehicle sales fell slightly in the third quarter, even though some automakers reported improvement in September. But there are warning signs consumers' appetite for expensive new cars, trucks and SUVs may be waning.