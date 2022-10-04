FEVE Fluoropolymer Coatings Market -- APAC to have 51% market share -- Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "FEVE Fluoropolymer Coatings Market by Product and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will register an incremental growth of USD 312.85 million between 2021 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 4.29% during the forecast period. The analysts at Technavio have considered various aspects such as the consumer base, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Request Sample PDF Report
The global FEVE Fluoropolymer Coatings market is fragmented. The market comprises limited international and regional players. The major vendors in this market are 3M Co., AFT Fluorotec Ltd., AGC Inc., Akzo Nobel NV, Anhui Sinograce Chemical Co. Ltd., BASF SE, Daikin Industries Ltd., DFV Australia, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Innocoat Systems I Pvt. Ltd., Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., KCC Co. Ltd., M. J. Coaters Pvt. Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., NOV Inc., PPG Industries Inc., The Sherwin Williams Co., Tnemec Co. Inc., VAIBHAVI ENTERPRISES, and Unova Paint Products Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Most prominent vendors in the market are diversified and category-focused. Vendors operating in the market are trying to increase their sales by offering personalization options for products. The global FEVE fluoropolymer coatings market competition among the vendors is expected to intensify during the forecast period.
Although the growth in demand from APAC and Europe will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
FEVE Fluoropolymer Coatings Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Product
The FEVE fluoropolymer coatings market share growth by the water-based segment will be significant during the forecast period. Water-based coatings have the largest share in the global FEVE fluoropolymer coatings market. Due to their low toxicity and flammability, water-based coating technologies are used on surfaces. In comparison to solvent-borne coatings, less water-based coating material is needed to cover the same amount of floor space. Water-based coating technologies contain low emissions of harmful air pollutants (HAP) and volatile organic compounds (VOC). These factors will drive segment growth during the forecast period.
Geography
51% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The increasing usage of material in the residential and non-residential sectors will facilitate the FEVE fluoropolymer coatings market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
FEVE Fluoropolymer Coatings Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the FEVE fluoropolymer coatings market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
FEVE Fluoropolymer Coatings Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist FEVE fluoropolymer coatings market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the FEVE fluoropolymer coatings market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the FEVE fluoropolymer coatings market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of FEVE fluoropolymer coatings market vendors
Related Reports:
Construction Chemicals Market in Southeast Asia by Application and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Laboratory Chemicals Market by End-user and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
FEVE Fluoropolymer Coatings Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.29%
Market growth 2022-2026
$312.85 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.52
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 51%
Key consumer countries
US, China, India, Japan, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
3M Co., AFT Fluorotec Ltd., AGC Inc., Akzo Nobel NV, Anhui Sinograce Chemical Co. Ltd., BASF SE, Daikin Industries Ltd., DFV Australia, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Innocoat Systems I Pvt. Ltd., Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., KCC Co. Ltd., M. J. Coaters Pvt. Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., NOV Inc., PPG Industries Inc., The Sherwin Williams Co., Tnemec Co. Inc., VAIBHAVI ENTERPRISES, and Unova Paint Products Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market Definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Water-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Solvent-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Powder-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 3M Co.
10.4 AFT Fluorotec Ltd.
10.5 Akzo Nobel NV
10.6 Daikin Industries Ltd.
10.7 DuPont de Nemours Inc.
10.8 Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.
10.9 KCC Co. Ltd.
10.10 PPG Industries Inc.
10.11 The Sherwin Williams Co.
10.12 Tnemec Co. Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/feve-fluoropolymer-coatings-market--apac-to-have-51-market-share--technavio-301638725.html
SOURCE Infiniti Research, Inc.