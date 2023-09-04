This Fevertree Drinks Insider Increased Their Holding By 33% Last Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Fevertree Drinks PLC's (LON:FEVR ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Check out our latest analysis for Fevertree Drinks

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Fevertree Drinks

The Senior Independent Non-Executive Director Kevin Havelock made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£338k worth of shares at a price of UK£8.41 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of UK£12.83. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Fevertree Drinks is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership Of Fevertree Drinks

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Fevertree Drinks insiders own about UK£142m worth of shares (which is 9.5% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Fevertree Drinks Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Fevertree Drinks insiders feel good about the company's future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Fevertree Drinks. For example - Fevertree Drinks has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Story continues

But note: Fevertree Drinks may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.