Fevertree Drinks Senior Independent Non-Executive Director Acquires 24% More Stock

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Senior Independent Non-Executive Director, Kevin Havelock, recently bought a whopping UK£420k worth of stock, at a price of UK£10.20. Aside from being a solid chunk in its own right, the deft move also saw their holding increase by some 24%.

Fevertree Drinks Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Kevin Havelock is the biggest insider purchase of Fevertree Drinks shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£9.64 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Kevin Havelock.

Kevin Havelock bought a total of 51.44k shares over the year at an average price of UK£10.70. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Fevertree Drinks insiders own 9.5% of the company, currently worth about UK£107m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Fevertree Drinks Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Fevertree Drinks. One for the watchlist, at least! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Fevertree Drinks.

