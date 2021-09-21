U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,368.15
    +10.42 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,100.44
    +129.97 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,762.22
    +48.32 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,185.75
    +3.54 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.16
    -0.13 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.70
    +10.90 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    +0.19 (+0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1727
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3180
    +0.0090 (+0.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3654
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3180
    -0.1020 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,694.47
    -1,273.08 (-2.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,069.26
    +5.42 (+0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,981.58
    +77.67 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

Few Healthcare Workers Say Organizations Deliver on Employee Experience and Satisfaction

·4 min read

New Eagle Hill Consulting Healthcare Employee Survey Finds More Than a Quarter of Healthcare Workers Plan to Find New Employer

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new national survey of U.S. healthcare workers from Eagle Hill Consulting finds that less than one quarter (24 percent) say that their organization has taken greater action to improve the employee experience, yet 64 percent took steps to improve the customer experience. The research also finds that more than a quarter (28 percent) of healthcare workers plan to seek work with a new employer in the next 12 months.

Eagle Hill Logo (PRNewsfoto/Eagle Hill Consulting)
Eagle Hill Logo (PRNewsfoto/Eagle Hill Consulting)

New research finds 28% of healthcare workers plan to seek work with a new employer in the next 12 months.

This research comes as healthcare workers continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, with the delta variant putting hospitals back in crisis mode. Hospitals and healthcare workers across country are struggling to respond to the fourth surge of infections, driven largely by the unvaccinated.

The Eagle Hill Consulting Healthcare Employees Experience Survey 2021 was conducted online by Ipsos and included 505 respondents from a random sample of healthcare industry employees across the U.S. Read more here.

"The direct path to creating the best patient experience is improving the experience for employees of provider organizations," says Sridhar Karimanal, Industry Lead for Health & Life Sciences at Eagle Hill Consulting. "But employees say that isn't happening at many healthcare providers. By a margin of three and a half to one, employees we surveyed say their organization weighed customer experience as more important than employee experience for delivering on the organizational mission."

"It's more important than ever for healthcare providers to take action. Healthcare workers are near the breaking point after 18 months of serving on the frontlines of the pandemic. Failure to prioritize the employee experience will result in higher rates of burnout, more attrition, and will ultimately harm patient satisfaction," Karimanal said.

The research finds that:

  • Fewer than half say (42 percent) their organization places a great deal of importance on employee experience/satisfaction. Nearly one in five say their organization places little or no importance on employee experience/satisfaction

  • Less than a quarter (24 percent) say their organization has taken greater action to improve the employee experience.

  • More than a quarter (28 percent) of healthcare workers plan to seek work with a new employer in the next 12 months.

  • 88% and 79% respectively said their immediate department and supervisor have the highest impact on the day-to-day work experience. But, less than half (46%) say their supervisor demonstrates care/concern about their interactions and relationships with department members.

  • Factors that healthcare workers ranked that they value most in their day-to-day work experiences include purposeful work (50 percent), work-life balance (44 percent), productive work (29 percent), and team collaboration (15 percent).

Recommendations for improving both the employee and customer experience include:

  • Consider the holistic employee experience. Leaders often focus too narrowly on onboarding and performance management instead of thinking about the overall experience employees desire and need to be productive, engaged, and successful. A holistic employee experience considers four dimensions – interpersonal, technological, occupational and physical – and how each can improve or diminish how employees think and feel at work.

  • Tie employee metrics to patient metrics. The first step is listening to employees and collecting data on the voice of the employee. Then, the analysis of employee data should be reviewed with key patient experience/satisfaction performance indicators side-by-side in a joint dashboard. Shifts in employee experience like satisfaction and turnover could be leading indicators for performance on patience experience.

  • Emphasize the role of supervisors in driving departmental cohesion. As post-COVID working models expand to include more in-person department opportunities, supervisors can take a strong hand in strengthening connections across their departments.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Strategy & Performance, Talent, and Change. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors, from financial services to healthcare to media & entertainment. Eagle Hill has offices in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Boston, MA and Seattle, WA. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/few-healthcare-workers-say-organizations-deliver-on-employee-experience-and-satisfaction-301381077.html

SOURCE Eagle Hill Consulting

Recommended Stories

  • Average U.S. Retirement Savings By Age: How Do Yours Compare?

    How do your retirement savings compare to savings by other people in your age group? Are you keeping up with the proverbial Jones?

  • ‘Pay me my worth’: restaurant workers demand livable wages as industry continues to falter

    Low wages and poor working conditions – as well as unruly customers – combine to keep the food service labor shortage going Mariah Tabb carries drinks to a table at a restaurant in Nashville on 10 September. Photograph: Mark Humphrey/AP After the traumas of widespread economic shutdowns during the coronavirus pandemic, America’s restaurant industry is largely open for business again as eateries ranging from high-end bistros to fast-food chains are serving hungry customers. But behind the full ta

  • Boomers Face This Risk in Retirement: Here’s How To Avoid It

    Baby boomers seem to be overestimating how long their retirement savings will last — or maybe underestimating how long they’ll live. New research from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College found that Boomers may be drawing down their … Continue reading → The post Boomers Face This Risk in Retirement: Here’s How To Avoid It appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.K. Soft Drink Makers Have Just Days of Carbon Dioxide Left

    (Bloomberg) -- The British Soft Drinks Association said manufacturers have “only a few days” of carbon dioxide left in reserve to produce beverages and can’t import supplies from the European Union due to Brexit. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Be

  • How Does Bitcoin Mining Work? What Is Crypto Mining?

    Bitcoin mining is the process by which new bitcoins are entered into circulation, but it is also a critical component of the maintenance and development of the blockchain ledger.

  • Iron Ore Woes Endure as Chinese Steel Demand Faces ‘Last Hurrah’

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore’s rollercoaster ride this year is set to end with a whimper as the contraction in China’s steel industry heralds further declines.The steelmaking ingredient was in the vanguard of this year’s commodities boom, but has plunged 60% from a record above $230 a ton in May. Curbs on steel output, alongside a property crackdown and concerns about a power shortage, have hammered iron ore demand in China. That demand squeeze will continue as China’s now mature steel sector faces f

  • UK meat industry warns of imminent supply threat from CO2 crisis

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's meat processors will start running out of carbon dioxide (CO2) within five days, forcing them to halt production and impacting supplies to retailers, the industry's lobby group warned on Monday. The CO2 gas is used to stun animals before slaughter, in the vacuum packing of food products to extend their shelf life, and to put the fizz into beer, cider and soft drinks. "My members are saying anything between five, 10 and 15 days supply (remain)," Nick Allen of the British Meat Processors Association told Sky News.

  • The Dangerous Rally In Natural Gas Prices

    Natural gas prices are soaring and supplies are beginning to drain, particularly in Europe, and the multiple causes for this phenomenon are painfully obvious and could have been prevented

  • ‘Stark Inequality’ Points to Retirement Struggles for Many Americans

    The National Institute on Retirement Security, using the Fed's Survey of Consumer Finances, found "stark inequality" in intragenerational ownership of financial assets and among racial cohorts within the three generations studied.

  • These 20 cities are remote work hotspots

    LinkedIn analyzed more than 49 million remote job applications in the 12-month period through August 2021.

  • Doctor reacts to U.S. travel ban changes

    Baylor College of Medicine Assistant Professor Dr. Sara Andrabi joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the requirement of vaccinations for foreign travelers and other trends amid the COVID-19 pandemic.&nbsp;

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q4 2021

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • FedEx, UPS Rate Rises Are Making Online Shopping More Expensive

    FedEx will raise shipping rates at the fastest pace in nearly a decade, adding to pressure on retailers to pass costs to customers.

  • Activision says working with regulators to address workplace complaints

    On Monday, the company said the U.S. securities regulator was investigating its disclosures regarding employment matters and related issues. "There is absolutely no place anywhere in our company for discrimination, harassment, or unequal treatment of any kind," said Bobby Kotick, Activision's chief executive officer. The investigation comes at a time when Activision is embroiled in a lawsuit that alleges equal pay violations, sex discrimination and sexual harassment at the company.

  • Why is natural gas so expensive right now?

    Cold winters, hot summers, and lackluster output from renewables are driving natural gas and electricity prices to record highs.

  • Bzaar bags $4M to enable US retailers to source home, lifestyle products from India

    Small businesses in the U.S. now have a new way to source home and lifestyle goods from new manufacturers. Bzaar, a business-to-business cross-border marketplace, is connecting retailers with over 50 export-ready manufacturers in India. The U.S.-based company announced Monday that it raised $4 million in seed funding, led by Canaan Partners, and including angel investors Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, PhonePe founders Sameer Nigam and Rahul Chari, Addition founder Lee Fixel and Helion Ventures co-founder Ashish Gupta.

  • Got $3,000? These Stocks Could Double Your Money by 2030

    Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) and Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) both fit that description, and both are experiencing strong tailwinds. Smartsheet is a leader in workflow management software, while Upwork is tapping into the secular trend of remote work. Smartsheet was founded in 2005 to provide a single, easy-to-use application that helps business teams to execute projects more efficiently.

  • OPEC+ Can Proceed With Reviving Supply, Key Members Say

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC and its allies can likely continue reviving oil production, two key Middle East members said as the group prepares to consider its next supply hike. “The plan is working, we’re gradually increasing and the market is absorbing it,” United Arab Emirates Oil Minister Suhail Al-Mazrouei said on Tuesday at the Gastech conference in Dubai. “I don’t see any reason why we should deviate from that.” Mazrouei’s view echoes comments from his Iraqi counterpart over the weekend, as well a

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • America’s policy toward China is misdirected, because it would actually strengthen China and weaken the United States

    China's industrial policy is a weakness, so why should the U.S. copy it or demand that Beijing abandon it?