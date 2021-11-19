U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,697.96
    -6.58 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,601.98
    -268.97 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,057.44
    +63.73 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,343.16
    -20.43 (-0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.11
    -2.90 (-3.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.80
    -14.60 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    24.63
    -0.27 (-1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1298
    -0.0077 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5360
    -0.0530 (-3.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3440
    -0.0059 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9850
    -0.2670 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,453.23
    +1,344.38 (+2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,444.02
    +52.75 (+3.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.57
    -32.39 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,745.87
    +147.21 (+0.50%)
     

A FEW HOURS LEFT! 15% Off These Mist Diffusion Filters (EXCLUSIVE)

Chris Gampat
·1 min read

Act now! Soften the look of that lens that’s way too sharp! We’ve got another special FLASH SALE EXCLUSIVELY FOR PHOBLOGRAPHER READERS. We’re partnering with K&F Concept to give you the K&F Concept Black Mist Diffusion filters for 15% off! This is exclusively for Phoblographer readers. Do you think modern lenses are too sharp? Well, this can solve that problem! Better yet, you’ve got a choice of what to get! Below, you’ll find the details on how to take advantage of this special discount.

Who: Teaming up with K&F Concept for an exclusive flash sale!

What: Take 15% off the K&F Concept Black Mist Diffusion filters right here.

When: This is a short-lived flash sale. November 17th to November 19th 2021

Where: Head to this listing and add it to your cart.

How: After heading to this listing and adding the product to your cart, check out as normal. When you get to the payment portion, there’s a little area to insert our special code. Type in promo code Phoblog15 to take 15% off your purchase.

Recommended Stories

  • The Great Resignation is being driven entirely by this one demographic

    The so-called Great Resignation has erupted in America's consciousness, referring to the waves of people leaving the workforce and the difficulty companies are having in finding replacements.

  • Why ExxonMobil, ConocoPhillips, and Phillips 66 Shares Sank Today

    President Biden says there's evidence that oil companies are price gouging, and investors are worried about what comes next.

  • An Oil Company Went Up in Flames, Burning Lenders and the Planet

    (Bloomberg) -- Mark Siffin’s love affair with the Permian era started when he was a teenager on a surfboard in Hawaii. He was bobbing off the coast of Oahu when Diamond Head, the state’s most recognizable landmark, caught his eye. Its formation, the product of a volcanic eruption many millennia ago, fascinated him. So when Siffin got the chance some 50 years later to tap an even older rock, he dove right in.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationHon

  • Ford and Rivian cancel plan to jointly develop an EV

    Ford and Rivian cancel plans to jointly develop an EV together.

  • The simple explanation for rising US gas prices

    US president Joe Biden has asked the Federal Trade Commission to investigate "anti-consumer behavior" by big gas companies, but there's a less nefarious reason why US gas prices are rising.

  • Boeing Dreamliner Defects Bog Down Production

    The plane maker further slowed production as a door-area issue proved difficult to address, delaying deliveries and complicating airlines’ plans.

  • Metaverse: How CEOs are thinking about the future of virtual and augmented reality

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman recap what some of the tech industry's top CEOs have said on metaverse immersion prospects for their companies.&nbsp;

  • India rates hit three-month low, supply woes loom for Vietnam

    Top exporter India's 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at $354 to $360 per tonne this week, their lowest since mid-August, down from $359 to $364 a week earlier. Prices for Vietnam's 5% broken rice edged down to $425-$430 per tonne from $430-$435 per tonne a week earlier. "The prices fell following the decline in prices of rice from other exporting countries, including India and Pakistan," a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City said.

  • Change Healthcare, UnitedHealth Group and the Department of Justice enter into timing agreement

    Nearly one year after announcing a $13.5 billion deal, Optum’s planned purchase of Nashville-based Change Healthcare has still not been finalized — and that may not change before 2022 is well under way.

  • Macy’s Stock Is Still Worth Buying After Hitting a New Record

    A strong sales rebound and potential spinoff of its e-commerce business bode well for the retailer’s stock, which has rallied more than 230% this year.

  • Want to Bet on Bitcoin Without Owning Any? Try These Mining Stocks.

    Miners like Riot Blockchain and Marathon Digital offer potential profit growth and are a cheaper way to play the digital currency.

  • Square Releases White Paper Detailing Protocol for a Decentralized Bitcoin Exchange

    The white paper from Square’s new division TBD describes a protocol for exchanging digital and other assets in a way that’s more accessible to everyone.

  • Court upholds couple’s $86 million award in Monsanto pesticide case

    California's highest court rejected on Wednesday a challenge by Monsanto Co.'s to $86.2 million in damages to a couple who developed cancer after spraying the company's Roundup weed-killer in their yards for three decades.

  • BioMarin says ex-employee downloaded trade secrets. He says it's a misunderstanding.

    The company claims in a lawsuit filed Wednesday that a quality assurance engineer downloaded more than 1,800 documents as he was headed to a competitor on the Peninsula.

  • Oil Prices Drop on Bearish Supply and Demand Signals

    Surging Covid cases in Europe and the potential release of oil from strategic reserves weigh on crude and energy stocks.

  • Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Cloopen's third quarter 2021 earnings conference call. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining Cloopen's third quarter 2021 earnings conference call.

  • Biden’s Oil Price Approach Is Working and He Hasn’t Even Acted

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden, battling the political consequences of the strongest inflationary surge in decades, has spent a good month trying to talk down the price of oil. And for now, it’s working.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationA Denser City, But at What Cost?An Oil Company Went Up in Flames, Burning Lenders and the PlanetHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingElizabeth Holmes Faces Last-Ditch Chance to Testi

  • ‘Big Short’ Investor Has an ‘Absolute, No-Brainer’ Idea to Fix Car Stocks’ Crazy Valuations

    Michael Burry says Ford and GM should issue tracking stocks for their EV operations to close the valuation gap with companies like Tesla and Rivian.

  • Technology’s role in rebuilding the supply chain

    While the pandemic has exacerbated and accelerated supply chain woes, many of the factors that contributed to the problem have been ongoing for years. Pittsburgh attorney Dennis Unkovic, who wrote the book “Transforming the Global Supply Chain: Cyber Warfare, Technology, and Politics,” identified what he refers to as “MaxTrends” that have contributed to supply chain woes or will contribute to the supply chain’s transformation in the future. Among the trends on the transformation side will be the role technology and automation will play in the future.

  • Bosch workers protest against factory closures, job cuts

    Several thousand workers at autos supplier Robert Bosch protested in Germany on Friday against planned plant closures and job relocations which the company said are needed to adapt to changing demand in the transition to electric vehicles. Around 3,000 workers from various plants gathered outside a Bosch plant in Buehl, union IG Metall said, where around 1,000 staff in Germany will lose their jobs by 2025 as a result of relocations, cuts, or new hires, according to the company. Workers also gathered in the town of Arnstadt, where a plant making so-called generator regulators - a car part no longer needed in electric vehicles - is due to close at the end of the year because of a lack of customers, taking a hundred jobs with it.