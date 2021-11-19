A FEW HOURS LEFT! 15% Off These Mist Diffusion Filters (EXCLUSIVE)
Act now! Soften the look of that lens that’s way too sharp! We’ve got another special FLASH SALE EXCLUSIVELY FOR PHOBLOGRAPHER READERS. We’re partnering with K&F Concept to give you the K&F Concept Black Mist Diffusion filters for 15% off! This is exclusively for Phoblographer readers. Do you think modern lenses are too sharp? Well, this can solve that problem! Better yet, you’ve got a choice of what to get! Below, you’ll find the details on how to take advantage of this special discount.
Who: Teaming up with K&F Concept for an exclusive flash sale!
What: Take 15% off the K&F Concept Black Mist Diffusion filters right here.
When: This is a short-lived flash sale. November 17th to November 19th 2021
Where: Head to this listing and add it to your cart.
How: After heading to this listing and adding the product to your cart, check out as normal. When you get to the payment portion, there’s a little area to insert our special code. Type in promo code Phoblog15 to take 15% off your purchase.