U.S. markets close in 3 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,295.01
    +3.21 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,433.96
    +141.67 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,513.54
    -14.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,311.94
    +3.10 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.37
    +0.39 (+0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.70
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    26.08
    +0.18 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1853
    -0.0052 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4430
    -0.0370 (-2.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3805
    -0.0039 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0700
    +0.5100 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,164.40
    -2,003.26 (-5.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    830.79
    -26.13 (-3.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,037.47
    -50.08 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,791.53
    -21.08 (-0.07%)
     

Fewer CEOs are serving on outside boards. That’s good (and bad)

BJ Jenkins
·5 min read

It used to be a heavily traveled two-way street in corporate America: CEOs joined other companies’ boards to broaden their experiences, expand their influence, or simply because it felt good. Boards sought out CEOs because of the knowledge they bring and their unique ability to interact with the company CEO as an equal.

But the number of sitting CEOs on outside boards keeps shrinking. As the CEO role has become more difficult and demanding, greater numbers of chief executives are shying away from external board roles and many boards now limit their own CEOs’ board assignments as well.

The pandemic accelerated the trend, according to a report by management consulting firm Korn Ferry, citing “evidence that the unprecedented demands posed by the pandemic led many CEO directors to resign from outside boards to focus on their own organizations.” Fewer than half of CEOs now serve on an outside board, the report said.

One good thing about the drop in CEO board assignments is more opportunity for non-CEOs and other traditionally underrepresented groups to join corporate boards.

At the same time, many corporations are feeling pressure to bring more gender and racial diversity to their boards and are making membership available to a broader array of candidates than in the past.

Is the decrease in CEO board participation a positive or negative? Interestingly, it’s both.

Here are four benefits of CEOs serving on boards:

Advising another company can make for a better CEO. CEOs who opt out of corporate board directorships out of fear of overextending themselves -- and boards who restrict their own CEOs’ board assignments for the same reason -- miss a key point: Time on a board usually makes them a better leader.

I’m on two outside boards. An inside view of another company’s challenges and opportunities, its peaks and valleys, what strategies worked and didn’t, has revealed insights I’ve ended up applying at my own company. Being on the other side of the table has even helped me better understand how to communicate with my company’s board.

Serving on a board can prevent myopia. Because of digital disruption, businesses must move at an unprecedented pace to stay competitive. Job No. 1 for all CEOs is to act on this reality every day inside their companies. But drawing exclusively from their own company’s experience can blind a leader to broader perspectives in the outside world. A board stint is a great way to ensure they’re getting those.

Board memberships can make CEOs more empathetic. There’s a lot of talk these days about the need for heightened empathy in the C-suite, and with good reason: The global health crisis, racial injustice and other extraordinary stressors demand that senior executives possess what McKinsey described as four qualities “to manage in crisis and shepherd their organization into a post-crisis next normal” -- awareness, vulnerability, empathy and compassion.

In these times, it’s critically important for a CEO to cultivate as wide a frame of reference as possible, and involvement with another company through a board directorship accomplishes that.

Helping another company does broader good. If a CEO has the wherewithal beyond their own company responsibilities to bring value to another firm’s board, that’s a positive for the world at large. A rising tide lifts all boats, after all.

For example, I’m a board member at a company that once was strictly a manufacturer of home standby generators. It’s now digital savvy, with Wi-Fi-equipped generators providing a number of services on users’ smartphones. This means they also needs a strong cybersecurity strategy, my area of expertise. I take satisfaction in believing my guidance is benefiting the company, its shareholders and its customers.

So what’s good about the drop in CEO board assignments? That’s easy: more opportunity for non-CEOs and other traditionally underrepresented groups, including women and people of color, to join corporate boards.

“In a little-noticed but remarkable shift, many firms are skipping the corner suite and looking elsewhere for directors,” Korn Ferry reported. “Recent data shows that nearly two-thirds of the more than 400 director seats filled last year were taken by someone other than a CEO. Experts say since both the pandemic and the racial-equality protests of last year, companies are determined to create boards with more diverse faces and more specific skill sets.”

Equilar’s most recent Gender Diversity Index found that at the end of Q1 2021, 24.3% of all board seats in the Russell 3000 were occupied by women, up from 15% at the end of 2016. “The path toward equal representation of men and women in public company boardrooms seemed to go nowhere for decades, but there has been a significant clearing in recent years,” the report said. (Nevertheless, Equilar cautions that boards won’t hit gender parity until 2032.)

And many of these non-CEO board members are doing an excellent job. According to a survey by Stanford University’s Rock Center for Corporate Governance, 79% of board members feel that, in practice, active CEOs are no better than non-CEO board members. A CEO may bring cachet to the board, but many non-CEOs contribute real work as a director, the study said.

Increased diversity on boards isn’t just an excellent development by itself; board experience positions members well for future leadership roles and thus can act as a proxy to get more women and people of color into corner offices.

Making board membership accessible to a wider range of candidates beyond typically white male CEOs -- they still account for almost 90% of Fortune 500 CEOs -- offers hope that diversity in the business leader ranks will keep rising.

All things considered, I think this potential outweighs the negatives of more CEOs staying out of outside companies’ board rooms.

2 CEOs are better than 1

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft’s CEO Says Hybrid Work Will Be the ‘Biggest Shift’ in a Generation

    In a wide-ranging Q&A, Satya Nadella told Barron's that productivity will need to be redefined after the pandemic.

  • Microsoft is easing some of the system requirements for the Windows 11 preview

    You don't need a specific CPU or TPM 2.0 chip to test the OS.

  • Windows 11 hands-on: A cleaner OS to keep you productive

    Judging from the first Windows 11 Insider Preview, Microsoft's next OS is shaping up to be much more than a mere Windows 10 update.

  • Why NIO Stock Is Moving Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) were moving higher in early trading on Wednesday, after a Wall Street analyst raised his bank's price target for the shares in a bullish note. As of 10:15 a.m. EDT, NIO's American depositary shares were up about 5.1% from Tuesday's closing price. Citibank analyst Jeff Chung raised the bank's price target on NIO to $72, from $58.30, while reiterating his previous buy rating on the shares.

  • Morgan Stanley leads banks higher, AMD-Xilinx merger is a go, Mexico bans crypto

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Is Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) A Good Stock To Buy?

    While the market driven by short-term sentiment influenced by the accommodative interest rate environment in the US, virus news and stimulus spending, many smart money investors are starting to get cautious towards the current bull run since March, 2020 and hedging or reducing many of their long positions. Some fund managers are betting on Dow […]

  • NVIDIA's Stock Split Is Almost Here: Here's What You Should Know

    In late May, graphics chip-maker NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) surprised shareholders with an announcement that it would execute a four-for-one stock split. The stock split is finally almost here. Shares of NVIDIA have notably soared recently.

  • Why Shares of VBI Vaccines Soared, and Then Fell 7%, on Tuesday

    Seemingly good news from VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ: VBIV) quickly turned into trouble for shareholders during Tuesday's trading. Although COVID-19 vaccines from multiple pharma companies are available and now being widely administered, most are proving at least partially ineffective against newer strains of the virus. VBI Vaccines' work with VBI-2902a is promising in that the eVLP (enveloped virus-like particle) solution may readily target known as well as emerging strains.

  • 3 Top Stocks That Could Triple in Price Once Again

    These stocks have been solid performers over the years, and there is a great reason why they could get even better.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy and Hold for Years

    Investors in these companies can face a lot of volatility, especially as consumer preferences or conditions in the economy change. Robotic-assisted surgery, cloud-based technology, and sports betting are examples of sectors that could provide investors with some terrific growth opportunities for several years. Globus is a medical device company that makes surgical instruments and implantable devices.

  • Ordinary Dividends vs. Qualified Dividends

    Dividends paid to investors by corporations come in two kinds – ordinary and qualified – and the difference has a large effect on the taxes that will be owed. Ordinary dividends are taxed as ordinary income, meaning a investor must … Continue reading → The post Ordinary Dividends vs. Qualified Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy No Matter What Happens in the Second Half of the Year

    Of course, no one knows what the second half of the year holds, but no matter what happens, here are two excellent companies that are worth buying and holding through the next six months and beyond: Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). Pharma giant Eli Lilly boasts an exciting pipeline. One of the company's most interesting projects is tirzepatide, a diabetes and obesity drug currently undergoing phase 3 clinical trials.

  • Investing in These Stocks Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

    Finding companies that are still early in their growth path is a good technique to discover wealth-building investments. Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) and BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL) are two promising candidates that could deliver multibagger returns. Here's what you need to know before buying shares.

  • As Hertz Exits Bankruptcy, the Reddit Crowd Pockets a Big Score

    (Bloomberg) -- It was seen as one of the great markers of out-of-control, irrational froth during the pandemic -- legions of amateur day traders were frantically snapping up shares of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. after it filed for bankruptcy.As the stock swelled to $5.50 last June, it made no sense to the experts. Regulators stepped in, blocking the car rental company from selling any new shares to gullible investors.On Wednesday, Hertz will exit bankruptcy. And when it does, the stock may debut

  • These 5 Bank Stocks Just Increased Their Dividends

    Based on the results of the stress tests, Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) decided to increase its quarterly dividend payment by 17% to $0.21 per share. Based on its current stock price, this translates to an annual dividend yield of just over 2%.

  • The Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Sales Forecasts

    Today is shaping up negative for Agenus Inc. ( NASDAQ:AGEN ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial...

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy According to Japanese Billionaire Masayoshi Son

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best tech stocks to buy according to Japanese billionaire Masayoshi Son. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies, go directly to the 5 Best Tech Stocks to Buy According to Japanese Billionaire Masayoshi Son. Masayoshi Son, the Japanese billionaire and chief executive officer of […]

  • Is Pfizer's Partner BioNTech About to Make a Big Blunder?

    BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) just might be the most underappreciated biotech on the planet. The German company initially developed the COVID-19 vaccine that caught Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) attention. Many people now refer to that vaccine as "the Pfizer vaccine," completely leaving BioNTech out.

  • Micron Stock Gets an Upgrade Right Before Earnings

    BMO Capital's Ambrish Srivastava upgraded Micron to Outperform from Market Perform only hours ahead of an earnings report. The analyst says his intriguing move has nothing to do with the incoming report.

  • General Electric stock could potentially double: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman Sachs is feeling good about GE stock for several key reasons.