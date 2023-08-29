Fewer Investors Than Expected Jumping On Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI)

When close to half the companies in Australia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 18x, you may consider Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI) as an attractive investment with its 14.1x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Recent times have been advantageous for Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Is There Any Growth For Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 195% gain to the company's bottom line. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year EPS growth being relatively non-existent overall. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the five analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 349% per year over the next three years. With the market only predicted to deliver 16% per year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Bottom Line On Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure's P/E

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Our examination of Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. When we see a strong earnings outlook with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. At least price risks look to be very low, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

