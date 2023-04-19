Fewer Investors Than Expected Jumping On Fluence Corporation Limited (ASX:FLC)

Fluence Corporation Limited's (ASX:FLC) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.7x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the Machinery industry in Australia, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 1.9x and even P/S above 26x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/S.

Check out our latest analysis for Fluence

How Fluence Has Been Performing

Fluence has been doing a decent job lately as it's been growing revenue at a reasonable pace. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is low because investors think this good revenue growth might actually underperform the broader industry in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Fluence, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as low as Fluence's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 6.4% gain to the company's revenues. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 98% overall rise in revenue, aided somewhat by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenues over that time.

When compared to the industry's one-year growth forecast of 9.2%, the most recent medium-term revenue trajectory is noticeably more alluring

With this information, we find it odd that Fluence is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. It looks like most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

The Bottom Line On Fluence's P/S

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Story continues

Our examination of Fluence revealed its three-year revenue trends aren't boosting its P/S anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current industry expectations. Potential investors that are sceptical over continued revenue performance may be preventing the P/S ratio from matching previous strong performance. At least price risks look to be very low if recent medium-term revenue trends continue, but investors seem to think future revenue could see a lot of volatility.

Plus, you should also learn about these 3 warning signs we've spotted with Fluence (including 1 which can't be ignored).

If companies with solid past earnings growth is up your alley, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies with strong earnings growth and low P/E ratios.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here