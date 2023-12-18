Fewer Investors Than Expected Jumping On Gadang Holdings Berhad (KLSE:GADANG)

It's not a stretch to say that Gadang Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:GADANG) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.5x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for companies in the Construction industry in Malaysia, where the median P/S ratio is around 0.9x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

What Does Gadang Holdings Berhad's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

While the industry has experienced revenue growth lately, Gadang Holdings Berhad's revenue has gone into reverse gear, which is not great. Perhaps the market is expecting its poor revenue performance to improve, keeping the P/S from dropping. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For Gadang Holdings Berhad?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Gadang Holdings Berhad would need to produce growth that's similar to the industry.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 23%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk revenue by 22% in aggregate. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 39% as estimated by the lone analyst watching the company. With the industry only predicted to deliver 17%, the company is positioned for a stronger revenue result.

In light of this, it's curious that Gadang Holdings Berhad's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are skeptical of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Bottom Line On Gadang Holdings Berhad's P/S

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Gadang Holdings Berhad currently trades on a lower than expected P/S since its forecasted revenue growth is higher than the wider industry. When we see a strong revenue outlook, with growth outpacing the industry, we can only assume potential uncertainty around these figures are what might be placing slight pressure on the P/S ratio. It appears some are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

