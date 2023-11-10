Fewer Investors Than Expected Jumping On Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY)

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 0.9x in the Insurance industry in the United States, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Hagerty, Inc.'s (NYSE:HGTY) P/S ratio of 0.8x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

What Does Hagerty's Recent Performance Look Like?

Hagerty certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is moderate because investors think this strong revenue performance might be about to tail off. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The P/S Ratio?

Hagerty's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 28% last year. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 91% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the three analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 16% over the next year. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 6.3% growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this in consideration, we find it intriguing that Hagerty's P/S is closely matching its industry peers. Apparently some shareholders are skeptical of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Looking at Hagerty's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook isn't giving the boost to its P/S that we would've expected. There could be some risks that the market is pricing in, which is preventing the P/S ratio from matching the positive outlook. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future revenue could see some volatility.

