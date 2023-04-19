Fewer Investors Than Expected Jumping On Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

There wouldn't be many who think Inspired Entertainment, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:INSE) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 15.1x is worth a mention when the median P/E in the United States is similar at about 15x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/E ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

With earnings growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, Inspired Entertainment has been relatively sluggish. It might be that many expect the uninspiring earnings performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/E from falling. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a relatively elevated price for a company with this sort of growth profile.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Inspired Entertainment would need to produce growth that's similar to the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered virtually the same number to the company's bottom line as the year before. Likewise, not much has changed from three years ago as earnings have been stuck during that whole time. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been satisfied with the complete absence of medium-term growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the six analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 22% per annum over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 9.8% per year, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we find it interesting that Inspired Entertainment is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. It may be that most investors aren't convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Inspired Entertainment currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is higher than the wider market. When we see a strong earnings outlook with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

Having said that, be aware Inspired Entertainment is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, you should know about.

