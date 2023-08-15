Fewer Investors Than Expected Jumping On KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (ETR:KWG)

There wouldn't be many who think KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG's (ETR:KWG) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.4x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Machinery industry in Germany is similar at about 0.6x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

How Has KHD Humboldt Wedag International Performed Recently?

For example, consider that KHD Humboldt Wedag International's financial performance has been poor lately as its revenue has been in decline. It might be that many expect the company to put the disappointing revenue performance behind them over the coming period, which has kept the P/S from falling. If you like the company, you'd at least be hoping this is the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/S?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/S like KHD Humboldt Wedag International's is when the company's growth is tracking the industry closely.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 7.0%. Even so, admirably revenue has lifted 44% in aggregate from three years ago, notwithstanding the last 12 months. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would definitely welcome the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

When compared to the industry's one-year growth forecast of 1.3%, the most recent medium-term revenue trajectory is noticeably more alluring

With this information, we find it interesting that KHD Humboldt Wedag International is trading at a fairly similar P/S compared to the industry. It may be that most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that KHD Humboldt Wedag International currently trades on a lower than expected P/S since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider industry forecast. There could be some unobserved threats to revenue preventing the P/S ratio from matching this positive performance. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued if recent medium-term revenue trends continue, but investors seem to think future revenue could see some volatility.

