Fewer Investors Than Expected Jumping On Steer Technologies Inc. (CVE:STER)

You may think that with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.4x Steer Technologies Inc. (CVE:STER) is a stock worth checking out, seeing as almost half of all the Transportation companies in Canada have P/S ratios greater than 1.3x and even P/S higher than 7x aren't out of the ordinary. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/S.

See our latest analysis for Steer Technologies

How Has Steer Technologies Performed Recently?

Recent times have been quite advantageous for Steer Technologies as its revenue has been rising very briskly. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is low because investors think this strong revenue growth might actually underperform the broader industry in the near future. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Steer Technologies, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Steer Technologies would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 78%. The latest three year period has also seen an incredible overall rise in revenue, aided by its incredible short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a tremendous job of growing revenue over that time.

When compared to the industry's one-year growth forecast of 8.0%, the most recent medium-term revenue trajectory is noticeably more alluring

In light of this, it's peculiar that Steer Technologies' P/S sits below the majority of other companies. It looks like most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

Story continues

The Bottom Line On Steer Technologies' P/S

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We're very surprised to see Steer Technologies currently trading on a much lower than expected P/S since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider industry forecast. Potential investors that are sceptical over continued revenue performance may be preventing the P/S ratio from matching previous strong performance. At least price risks look to be very low if recent medium-term revenue trends continue, but investors seem to think future revenue could see a lot of volatility.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 3 warning signs for Steer Technologies (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Steer Technologies, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here