Fewer Investors Than Expected Jumping On Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK)

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 0.6x in the Consumer Durables industry in the United States, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Traeger, Inc.'s (NYSE:COOK) P/S ratio of 0.4x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

See our latest analysis for Traeger

How Traeger Has Been Performing

While the industry has experienced revenue growth lately, Traeger's revenue has gone into reverse gear, which is not great. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is moderate because investors think this poor revenue performance will turn around. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Traeger will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

How Is Traeger's Revenue Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the industry for P/S ratios like Traeger's to be considered reasonable.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 16%. This has soured the latest three-year period, which nevertheless managed to deliver a decent 6.4% overall rise in revenue. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a good job of growing revenue over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the nine analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 10% per annum over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 3.5% per annum growth forecast for the broader industry.

In light of this, it's curious that Traeger's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. It may be that most investors aren't convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From Traeger's P/S?

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Traeger currently trades on a lower than expected P/S since its forecasted revenue growth is higher than the wider industry. Perhaps uncertainty in the revenue forecasts are what's keeping the P/S ratio consistent with the rest of the industry. However, if you agree with the analysts' forecasts, you may be able to pick up the stock at an attractive price.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Traeger that you should be aware of.

If companies with solid past earnings growth is up your alley, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies with strong earnings growth and low P/E ratios.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.