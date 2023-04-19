Fewer Investors Than Expected Jumping On UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME)

UTime Limited's (NASDAQ:UTME) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.2x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the Electronic industry in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 1.5x and even P/S above 5x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/S.

What Does UTime's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

With revenue growth that's exceedingly strong of late, UTime has been doing very well. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to dwindle, which has kept the P/S suppressed. Those who are bullish on UTime will be hoping that this isn't the case, so that they can pick up the stock at a lower valuation.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, UTime would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 79% gain to the company's top line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 54% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Comparing that recent medium-term revenue trajectory with the industry's one-year growth forecast of 6.2% shows it's noticeably more attractive.

With this information, we find it odd that UTime is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance has exceeded its limits and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Bottom Line On UTime's P/S

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of UTime revealed its three-year revenue trends aren't boosting its P/S anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current industry expectations. When we see strong revenue with faster-than-industry growth, we assume there are some significant underlying risks to the company's ability to make money which is applying downwards pressure on the P/S ratio. While recent revenue trends over the past medium-term suggest that the risk of a price decline is low, investors appear to perceive a likelihood of revenue fluctuations in the future.

