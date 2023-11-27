Fewer Investors Than Expected Jumping On Volatus Aerospace Corp. (CVE:VOL)

It's not a stretch to say that Volatus Aerospace Corp.'s (CVE:VOL) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.6x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for companies in the Airlines industry in Canada, where the median P/S ratio is around 0.5x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

What Does Volatus Aerospace's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Recent times have been advantageous for Volatus Aerospace as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to wane, which has kept the P/S ratio from rising. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

How Is Volatus Aerospace's Revenue Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/S like Volatus Aerospace's is when the company's growth is tracking the industry closely.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 24%. The latest three year period has also seen an incredible overall rise in revenue, aided by its incredible short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a tremendous job of growing revenue over that time.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 44% per year during the coming three years according to the only analyst following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 4.7% per year, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this in consideration, we find it intriguing that Volatus Aerospace's P/S is closely matching its industry peers. Apparently some shareholders are skeptical of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Final Word

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

Looking at Volatus Aerospace's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook isn't giving the boost to its P/S that we would've expected. There could be some risks that the market is pricing in, which is preventing the P/S ratio from matching the positive outlook. This uncertainty seems to be reflected in the share price which, while stable, could be higher given the revenue forecasts.

Having said that, be aware Volatus Aerospace is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, you should know about.

