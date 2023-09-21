Fewer Louisiana workers leave their jobs in July, but separations remain high

For the first time in nearly a year, Louisiana had less than two job openings per unemployed person, new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows, with the state beginning to see job separations decline after two years of high turnover.

About 85,000 Louisiana workers were separated from their jobs in July, the data shows, which is the lowest mark since April and the third-lowest mark since the beginning of 2022. Louisiana had 7,000 fewer separations than in June and 5,000 fewer than it did in July 2022.

Still, job separations remain at a near record-high level in 2023, with about 674,000 total workers either quitting, laid off or fired through July. It’s the second-highest total recorded in Louisiana through July since at least 2001, behind 2020’s 717,000.

Compared to the same point in 2022, Louisiana has seen an additional 49,000 workers leave their jobs either voluntarily or involuntarily, an increase of 7.8%. In July, Louisiana had one of the highest separation rates among all states, ranking 10th with 4.3% of all workers being separated from their job.

Much of the near record-high job separation numbers stems from the state seeing an unprecedented number of workers quit or otherwise voluntarily leave their jobs in the past three years. In 2021, Louisiana saw a record 749,000 workers voluntarily leave their jobs. The state set the record again in 2022, with 760,000 workers quitting their jobs during the full year.

It’s possible Louisiana breaks the record again in 2023, though the number of voluntary separations has declined in the past few months. In July, the state had 57,000 workers quit their jobs, compared to 62,000 in June and in July 2022.

Through July, Louisiana had about 463,000 total workers quit. Year to date, Louisiana has had about 24,000 or 5.5% more workers quit this year than last year.

With the state seeing record-high quit levels in the past few years, the number of involuntary separations — firings and layoffs — have been at their lowest levels in the past two decades. Since 2000, the state has only had fewer firings in layoffs through July three times in 2011, 2021 and 2022.

But the number of firings has generally been on the rise. Through July, 175,000 total workers have been involuntarily separated from their jobs in Louisiana. Compared to the same point last year, that’s an increase of 29,000 or nearly 20%.

In July, the state had about 22,000 involuntary separations, down from 24,000 in June and 23,000 in July 2022.

Along with the high job turnover, Louisiana has seen high numbers of job openings and hirings in the past few years as well. In July, about 98,000 workers were hired in Louisiana, falling from 115,000 in June, but up by about 3,000 from July 2022. So far this year, the state has recorded around 701,000 — the most on record through July, the data shows.

Compared to this point in 2022, Louisiana has had an additional 38,000 new hires, an increase of more than 5.7%. The state set records for new hires in both 2021 and 2022. No state in the U.S. saw a larger percent-increase than Louisiana’s 3.2% between July 2022 and July 2023, the data shows.

While the state did see record numbers of job openings in both 2021 and 2022, the number of new openings has fallen significantly in 2023, though they remain high historically.

So far this year, the state has had a little more than 1 million job openings — a decline of about 33,000 or 3.1% from 2022’s year-to-date total. Still, though, Louisiana has had more openings through seven months in 2023 than it had in any full year from 2001 through 2017.

It’s that decrease in turnover and new openings — along with the rate of new hires remaining high — that has helped contribute to the falling surplus of openings Louisiana has had recently. From September 2022 through June 2023, Louisiana has had two or more job openings per unemployed person, indicating the state did not have enough people in its workforce to fill the open positions.

But in July, Louisiana had 0.6 unemployed workers per open job, meaning it had a little less than two openings per unemployed worker for the first time since August 2022. In the past 31 months, Louisiana has had two or more openings per unemployed worker in 26 of them.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Louisiana sees fewer workers leave jobs in July, separations still high