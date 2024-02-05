FFD Financial Corporation announces appointment of Thurman Mullet to Board of Directors

Thurman Mullet was appointed to serve on the Board of Directors of FFD Financial Corporation and its subsidiary First Federal Community Bank, National Association. The size of the board was expanded to accommodate the appointment.

Mullet has been the president of Mt. Hope Auction in Mount Hope for the past 14 years, and is president of the Mt. Hope Event Center and Farmers Produce Auction.

He is a graduate of Eastern Mennonite University with a bachelor of business administration degree and has been involved with Mt. Hope Auction for 25 years. He and his wife, Cindy, are the parents of three daughters, Brynn, Ashley and Macy.

“We have a strong and growing market share in Holmes County” said Trent Troyer, president of FFD and First Federal. “Therefore, we felt we needed another voice representing our shareholders that understood the importance of community banking. Thurman is precisely that person and we’re looking forward to his contributions.”

Mullet is joining the board's other directors David W. Kaufman, owner of Dave Kaufman Realty; Matthew Beachy, owner of Troyer Furniture; Douglas G. Bambeck, president of Investment Partners; Richard A. Brinkman Jr., retired CEO AAA of East Central Ohio; Mary A. Burns, president of Barbour Publishing; and Stephen G. Clinton, president-Capital Market Securities. Troyer also serves on the board.

First Federal Community Bank has eight offices in Dover, New Philadelphia, Uhrichsville, Sugarcreek, Berlin and Mount Hope.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Thurman Mullet join Board of Directors of First Federal, FFD Corp