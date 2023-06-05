FFI Holdings (ASX:FFI) Is Finding It Tricky To Allocate Its Capital

When we're researching a company, it's sometimes hard to find the warning signs, but there are some financial metrics that can help spot trouble early. Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. Ultimately this means that the company is earning less per dollar invested and on top of that, it's shrinking its base of capital employed. And from a first read, things don't look too good at FFI Holdings (ASX:FFI), so let's see why.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for FFI Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.013 = AU$665k ÷ (AU$55m - AU$5.2m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, FFI Holdings has an ROCE of 1.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 3.9%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for FFI Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating FFI Holdings' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at FFI Holdings. To be more specific, the ROCE was 7.4% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect FFI Holdings to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Key Takeaway

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. In spite of that, the stock has delivered a 11% return to shareholders who held over the last five years. Regardless, we don't like the trends as they are and if they persist, we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing FFI Holdings that you might find interesting.

