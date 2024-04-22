FFI Holdings (ASX:FFI) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at FFI Holdings (ASX:FFI) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for FFI Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.08 = AU$4.1m ÷ (AU$59m - AU$7.6m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, FFI Holdings has an ROCE of 8.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 12%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for FFI Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating FFI Holdings' past further, check out this free graph covering FFI Holdings' past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at FFI Holdings. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 8.0% and the business has deployed 26% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line On FFI Holdings' ROCE

In summary, FFI Holdings has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 27% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

