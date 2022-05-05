FFL Payment Gateways That Support Both WooCommerce and GunBroker Set to Simplify FFL Payments, According to Blue Payment Agency

WINDHAM, Maine, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Payment Agency of Windham, Maine, a second-amendment-focused payment gateway provider, has just announced a simplified credit card payment acceptance process for multiplatform FFLs.

FFL dealers that sell online using both the popular auction site GunBroker and the WordPress shopping cart WooCommerce can now benefit from a streamlined application, approval, setup, integration, and reporting process.

According to Alex Roy, the president of Blue Payment Agency, "Over the years, we have found that many WooCommerce FFLs also sell on GunBroker. These online dealers that accept consumer transactions online and then ship to other FFLs for the necessary National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) check run into unnecessary complexity when setting up their firearms payment processing. We have seen dealers forced to set up – and subsequently pay for – a separate GunBroker and WooCommerce merchant account and payment gateway. In addition to the added costs, these FFLs also must deal with multiple logins and a far more complicated approval process. Our all-in-one, WooCommerce/GunBroker program simplifies that."

BluePaymentAgency.com has designed a program and trained its staff to streamline the process for gun business owners. Their WooCommerce/GunBroker FFL program facilitates approvals and actively helps integrate an FFL's payment processing into both WordPress and GunBroker using a single application.

According to Blue Payment Agency, the ability for online FFLs to track sales, process refunds, and perform general reporting on both their auction sales and their shopping cart sales from one payment gateway is a welcome relief to many FFLs.

Without the ability to accept credit cards for online purchases and a simplified process supporting it, online dealers' ability to grow and expand becomes limited. This is important because FFLs perform the essential background check required by law on every internet firearm sale. When a consumer purchases a gun on either a WooCommerce website or a GunBroker listing managed by an FFL, the firearm is securely shipped to another licensed dealer who performs the NICS check in person. This structure is essential, and Blue Payment Agency's WooCommerce/GunBroker payment gateway program is designed to support dealers performing this critical work.

Blue Payment Agency explained the online FFL process by presenting a hypothetical scenario: "Let's suppose an online buyer purchases a firearm from ABC Guns, a licensed dealer, either via GunBroker or on the dealer's WordPress site that uses WooCommerce as the shopping cart. Let's say John from Ohio wants to purchase a vintage, pre-war Colt 1911 for his collection from a dealer in Texas. How will the online FFL dealer get the pistol to John while ensuring the federal NICS check is performed?

"The answer lies in how firearms are sold online by FFLs. When John purchases via credit card on either GunBroker or WooCommerce, he must then choose a local FFL to have the Colt 1911 shipped to. It must be securely transferred to another FFL, who then performs the required NICS check on John, checks his ID, and transfers the firearm to him face-to-face."

Blue Payment Agency's website emphasizes that their company cares about and understands the second-amendment community. They consider the simplification of application, approval, integration, reporting, and support for online FFLs that use both GunBroker and WooCommerce to be an essential part of their business.

Details on Blue Payment Agency's online credit card processing program for gun dealers can be found on their dedicated FFL page at https://bluepaymentagency.com/fast-affordable-firearms-credit-card-processing/

