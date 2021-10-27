FFW Corporation Announces Earnings for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2021
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
WABASH, Ind., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTC PINK: FFWC) (10/26/2021 Close: $47.50), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
For the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Corporation reported net income of $1,471,000 or $1.28 per common share compared to $1,748,000 or $1.53 per common share for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $3,813,000 compared to $3,706,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The provision for loan losses was $50,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and $165,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Total noninterest income was $1,213,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to $1,982,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Noninterest expense was $3,209,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and $3,426,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020.
The three months ended September 30, 2021 represented a return on average common equity of 10.72% compared to 13.71% for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The three months ended September 30, 2021 represented a return on average assets of 1.17% compared to 1.48% for the three months ended September 30, 2020.
The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.37% at September 30, 2021 compared to 1.43% at June 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets were $3,229,000 at September 30, 2021 compared to $3,242,000 at June 30, 2021.
As of September 30, 2021, FFWC’s equity-to-assets ratio was 10.75% compared to 10.89% at June 30, 2021. Total assets at September 30, 2021 were $500,042,000 compared to $486,442,000 at June 30, 2021. Shareholders’ equity was $53,760,000 at September 30, 2021 compared to $52,954,000 at June 30, 2021. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered “well capitalized.”
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” and “should,” which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.
Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and twelve Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.” Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com. Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.
FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
Consolidated Balance Sheet
September 30
June 30
2021
2021
Unaudited
Assets
Cash and due from financial institutions
$
6,567,703
$
4,779,188
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
48,015,361
51,646,720
Cash and cash equivalents
54,583,064
56,425,908
Securities available for sale
116,500,686
116,335,455
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $4,204,048 at
September 30, 2021 and $4,168,689 at June 30, 2021
302,895,512
285,643,064
Loans held for sale
562,044
2,613,987
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
1,462,500
1,462,500
Accrued interest receivable
2,082,763
2,131,744
Premises and equipment, net
8,793,695
8,949,842
Mortgage servicing rights
1,035,531
1,011,046
Cash surrender value of life insurance
9,536,111
9,459,746
Goodwill
1,213,898
1,213,898
Repossessed Assets
178,839
148,621
Other assets
1,197,152
1,045,876
Total assets
$
500,041,795
$
486,441,687
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$
58,004,539
$
49,510,375
Interest-bearing
384,368,074
380,084,790
Total deposits
442,372,613
429,595,165
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
3,908,786
3,892,719
Total liabilities
446,281,399
433,487,884
Shareholders' equity
Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized;
Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,143,377 - September 30, 2021 and 1,141,190 - June 30, 2021
18,363
18,363
Additional paid-in capital
9,780,934
9,809,754
Retained earnings
53,025,460
51,852,194
Accumulated other comprehensive income
2,762,749
3,058,832
Treasury stock, at cost: 692,951 shares at September 30, 2021 and 695,138 shares at June 30, 2021
(11,827,110
)
(11,785,340
)
Total shareholders' equity
53,760,396
52,953,803
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
500,041,795
$
486,441,687
FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
Consolidated Statement of Income
Three Months Ended September 30
2021
2020
Unaudited
Unaudited
Interest and dividend income:
Loans, including fees
$
3,392,516
$
3,604,316
Taxable securities
354,571
333,193
Tax exempt securities
414,258
372,271
Other
18,753
7,781
Total interest and dividend income
4,180,098
4,317,561
Interest expense:
Deposits
366,671
611,385
Total interest expense
366,671
611,385
Net interest income
3,813,427
3,706,176
Provision for loan losses
50,000
165,000
Net interest income after provision for
loan losses
3,763,427
3,541,176
Noninterest income:
Net gains on sales of securities
-
98,467
Net gains on sales of loans
282,663
1,195,486
Net gains (losses) on sales of REO
(7,016
)
(6,535
)
Commission income
322,604
290,078
Service charges and fees
263,230
95,419
Earnings on life insurance
76,365
74,441
Other
275,308
234,343
Total noninterest income
1,213,154
1,981,699
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and benefits
1,712,210
1,761,064
Occupancy and equipment
326,016
343,094
Professional
118,919
60,586
Marketing
112,368
113,941
Deposit insurance premium
33,000
33,000
Regulatory assessment
9,360
9,301
Correspondent bank charges
19,524
17,517
Data processing
419,272
420,582
Printing, postage and supplies
72,284
95,412
Expense on life insurance
21,432
15,849
Contribution expense
21,014
15,388
Expense on REO
(3,936
)
4,781
Other
347,038
535,313
Total noninterest expense
3,208,501
3,425,828
Income before income taxes
1,768,080
2,097,047
Income tax expense
297,536
349,517
Net income
$
1,470,544
$
1,747,530
FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
Key Balances and Ratios
Three Months Ended September 30
2021
2020
Unaudited
Unaudited
Per common share data:
Earnings
$
1.28
$
1.53
Diluted earnings
$
1.28
$
1.53
Dividends paid
$
0.26
$
0.25
Average shares issued and outstanding
1,145,204
1,142,690
Shares outstanding end of period
1,143,377
1,142,690
Supplemental data:
Net interest margin **
3.23
%
3.38
%
Return on average assets ***
1.17
%
1.48
%
Return on average common equity ***
10.72
%
13.71
%
September 30
June 30
2021
2021
Nonperforming assets *
$
3,229,370
$
3,241,581
Repossessed assets
$
178,839
$
148,621
*
Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets
**
Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis
***
Annualized
FOR MORE INFORMATION Contact: Kirsten Pendarvis, Treasurer, at (260) 563-3185