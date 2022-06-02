The first 'Final Fantasy XVI' gameplay trailer reveals a summer 2023 release window

Final Fantasy XVI is due to hit PlayStation 5 in the summer of 2023 — and Square Enix has a hot new trailer to prove it. The title's first gameplay trailer showcases the massive monsters called Eikons and the Dominant humans that inhabit them, and presents chaotic, cinematic battle scenes in a medieval-inspired world.

FFXVI was officially revealed in September 2020 and developers promised to drop more information about it by the end of the following year. But in December 2021, the development team announced the game was nearly six months behind schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that we've waited an extra half a year, the gameplay trailer is finally here.

"In our latest trailer, we’ve introduced several new Eikons, as well as provided a more detailed peek at our action-packed battle system and the freedom it gives players," FFXVI director Hiroshi Takai said on the PlayStation blog. "As for development progress, I’m happy to announce that the game is fully playable from start to finish; though, from optimization to brush-up, there is still a mountain of challenges to tackle as we head into our final push."

It seems like Square Enix is back on track with its FFXVI development timeline, aiming to release the game on PS5 next summer. It's set to be exclusive to PS5 for a limited time.