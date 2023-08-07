FGV Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:FGV) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

With its stock down 2.1% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard FGV Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FGV). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to FGV Holdings Berhad's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for FGV Holdings Berhad is:

12% = RM910m ÷ RM7.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.12 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of FGV Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To begin with, FGV Holdings Berhad seems to have a respectable ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 9.0% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This probably laid the ground for FGV Holdings Berhad's significant 65% net income growth seen over the past five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

We then compared FGV Holdings Berhad's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 22% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if FGV Holdings Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is FGV Holdings Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The three-year median payout ratio for FGV Holdings Berhad is 27%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 73%. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and FGV Holdings Berhad is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Besides, FGV Holdings Berhad has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 45% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected increase in the payout ratio explains the expected decline in the company's ROE to 5.8%, over the same period.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that FGV Holdings Berhad's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

