FH Health Now Offers Vaccine Booster Appointments at Clinics Across Ontario To Help Vaccinate Ontario Education and Child Care Staff

TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - FH Health is pleased to announce that in partnership with the Government of Ontario it is now offering Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at 10 of its clinic locations across the Greater Toronto Hamilton Area (GTHA) including a new location at the Toronto Zoo.

FH Health is prioritizing access to vaccinations for Ontario education and child care staff as part of the Provincial Governments response to get this group vaccinated. The 10 clinics are located in Brampton, Hamilton, Mississauga, Oakville, Pickering, Richmond Hill, Toronto and the Toronto Zoo.

"We are pleased to join the Provincial effort to get our Education and Child Care Staff boosted. Our clinics will make it even more convenient to get this important group protected" says Melody Adhami, President of FH Health.

"Vaccines are a critical tool in our fight against COVID-19 and we are so pleased to be able to host clinics to support educators getting their boosters." said Dolf DeJong, Chief Executive Officer of the Toronto Zoo. "These are essential steps to get kids back into classrooms and visiting their Zoo again!"

The clinics will operate seven days a week and are already taking appointments for education and child care staff. "The plan is to ramp up appointments as quickly as possible and also help Ontarians at large. We are excited to make more announcements about that soon." says Adhami.

To book an appointment or for more information, please visit fhvax.com .

FH Health is a health-tech company on a mission to power the health industry globally through its innovative health-tech stack that modernizes care for patients and clinicians. FH Health's COVID-19 Pilot, has developed the foundations of its proprietary tech based approach that enable its clinical footprint. The company has developed partnerships with airlines, consulates, embassies and leading firms including Amazon, Apple, BMO and Brookfield Asset Management to promote better health outcomes locally and globally.

