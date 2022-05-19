FHA Food & Beverage - Asia's leading F&B trade show to be held annually from 2022

HONG KONG and SINGAPORE, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Originally a biennial show, FHA – Food & Beverage will take place annually with immediate effect. This is driven by the industry's strong demand for a quality annual sourcing platform in Asia and Informa Markets' commitment to create value for our customers by delivering a high-quality trade event for the Food and Beverage industry. Following the 2022 edition in September, ProWine Singapore - the international trade fair for wines and spirits will return alongside FHA – Food & Beverage from 25–28 April 2023 at the Singapore EXPO every year.

"We realise the need to embrace the new normal within the F&B industry. By pivoting FHA-Food & Beverage to an annual platform, we can better cater industry professionals who needs a year-round solution to meet a larger audience in the fast-changing industry. It is a very exciting development, and we look forward to work closely with our partners and customers as FHA – Food & Beverage evolves into its new calendar cycle," said Ms Janice Lee, Event Director, Hospitality, Food & Beverage - Hong Kong & Singapore, Informa Markets.

"I am very pleased that we are able further intensify our cooperation with FHA – Food & Beverage. That the co-location of the fairs is ideal and offers the Southeast Asian market a complete range of top-quality products. We are sure that also the wine and spirits industry will welcome the new rotation," said Mr Michael Degen, Executive Director, Messe Düsseldorf.

"Singapore is delighted to host FHA – Food & Beverage annually from 2023. This exciting development could not have come at a better time, as industry players grow their businesses and find new ways to address the customers' needs as markets recover from the pandemic. We are certain that the food and beverage industry, both local and abroad, will benefit from the rich discussions and vibrant connections made annually during FHA – Food & Beverage," said Mr Poh Chi Chuan, Executive Director, Exhibitions & Conferences, Singapore Tourism Board.

Story continues

In the past 21 months, FHA – Food & Beverage has pivoted digitally to offer new ways to engage customers no matter where they are, including the launch of the FHA Match - a series of sector-focused virtual platforms for business matching and product discovery. As part of the event's continual commitment to adapt to the evolving landscape and keep pace with customers' needs where businesses are recovering and resuming, annualising the event is a response to the changing landscapes of the F&B and hospitality industries in Singapore and beyond.

FHA-Food & Beverage 2022 will officially resume this year, where industry professionals in Asia congregate to connect, trade and discover latest industry trends. 2,000 exhibitors and 35,000 international attendees are expected to be present at the four-day in person event from 5-8 September 2022 at the Singapore EXPO.

Preliminary bookings for FHA-Food & Beverage 2023 are now open, and an early booking promotion will be running until the final day of the FHA-Food & Beverage 2022 edition.

FHA-Food & Beverage's sister show, FHA-HoReCa, will remain biennial. The upcoming FHA-HoReCa will be held from 25-28 October 2022 and the next edition will be in 2024.

Follow us:

Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | FHA Insider – #FHA

About FHA-Food & Beverage

The platform of choice for industry professionals, including distributors, importers, manufacturers and retailers from Asia to see and source for high quality, new-to-market food ingredients, drinks, fresh produce, services and equipment across these key profiles – Food & Beverage, Food Ingredients and FoodTech. Majority of exhibitors participating in FHA-Food & Beverage are renowned manufacturers and brands hailing from 100 countries and regions. For more information, please visit www.fhafnb.com.

About FHA Match

Launched in 2021, FHA Match is the digital platform of FHA events for the community to connect and trade virtually regardless of where they are located. The event will feature AI-driven meetings to match businesses, enabling them to form new connections and unlock new opportunities across markets. For more information, please visit www.fhafnb.com/fha-match.

Hospitality, Food & Beverage at Informa Markets

Informa Markets' Hospitality, Food & Beverage portfolio includes a series of global in-person, virtual and hybrid trade events aimed at fostering business relationships, enabling learning, and to enhance trade opportunities for the industry.

With several established events within the portfolio such as Hotelex Shanghai, Food&HotelAsia, HOFEX, Fispal Food Service, and Abastur, the portfolio together offers an unparalleled audience reach across the world. Staging 28 live and digital events in major cities including Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Mumbai, Bangkok, Sao Paulo, and Mexico City.

Working alongside established industry partners, government bodies and recognised professionals, the portfolio aims at bringing companies, individuals, and the industry to the forefront of global business innovation by offering solutions and opportunities that meet today's business needs.

About Informa Markets

FHA-Food & Beverage is organised by Informa Markets, a division of Informa plc. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media contact:

Pamela Lin

Tel: +65 9795 4943

Email: pamela.lin@informa.com

SOURCE FHA Food Beverage