FHLBank San Francisco Board of Directors Among Top 20 Finalists for 2022 NACD Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Awards

Federal Home Loan Bank Of San Francisco

2022 Awards Recognize Exemplary Board Practices Related to Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FHLBank San Francisco announced today that its board is one of 20 boards that have been named as finalists for the 2022 NACD Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Awards. The awards recognize boards that have improved their governance and created long-term value for stakeholders by implementing forward-thinking diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) practices.



“It is a great honor for our majority-diverse board to be recognized for a second year in a row by the NACD,” said Simone Lagomarsino, chair of FHLBank San Francisco’s board of directors and chief executive officer of Bank member Luther Burbank Savings. “Because of the Bank’s cooperative structure, the composition of our board is a result of the value that our more than 300 member financial institutions – who nominate and elect our diverse mix of both member and independent directors – place on supporting and continuing to invest in the efforts of Bank leadership to make diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging such an essential and enriching part of the Bank’s culture.”

“FHLBank San Francisco has worked to achieve great strides in creating an equitable boardroom,” said NACD President and CEO Peter Gleason. “NACD is proud to honor FHLBank San Francisco for advancing DE&I in their boardroom and throughout their organization.”

FHLBank San Francisco is a cooperative wholesale Bank with $108.5 billion in assets that finds strategic advantage in enabling and promoting DE&I throughout the organization. All directors are members of the board’s DE&I Committee, which has oversight on performance targets for the three pillars of the Banks’s DE&I strategy: workforce diversity, equity, and inclusion; supplier and capital markets diversity; and business activities diversity.

The Bank's Chief Diversity Officer reports directly to both the CEO and the Board’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee and regularly reports on the Bank's progress toward achieving defined objectives. In addition, all members of the Bank’s extended leadership team which includes all senior vice presidents, completed Cornell University’s eCornell Diversity & Inclusion Certificate to enrich and demonstrate their commitment to being effective champions for DE&I at FHLBank San Francisco. In 2021, FHLBank San Francisco’s board was proud to be one of three winners of the annual NACD DE&I Award™.

Story continues

2022 winners will be announced at the NACD DE&I Awards Gala at Gotham Hall in New York City on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

Visit the NACD DE&I Awards site to learn more about the gala. For more information on NACD’s commitment to advancing DE&I at the board level, and for further insights, trends, and perspectives on this issue, please visit the NACD Center for Inclusive Governance™ and the NACD Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Resource Center .

About Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco

The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco is a member-driven cooperative helping local lenders in Arizona, California, and Nevada strengthen communities, create opportunity, and change lives for the better. The tools and resources we provide to our member financial institutions — commercial banks, credit unions, industrial loan companies, savings institutions, insurance companies and community development financial institutions — promote homeownership, expand access to quality housing, and boost economic development. Together with our members and other partners, we are making the communities we serve more vibrant, equitable, and resilient.

About NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) is the premier membership organization for board directors who want to expand their knowledge, grow their network, and maximize their potential.

As the unmatched authority in corporate governance, NACD sets the standards of excellence through its research and community-driven director education, programming, and publications. Directors trust NACD to arm them with the relevant insights to make high-quality decisions on the most pressing and strategic issues facing their businesses today.

NACD also prepares leaders to meet tomorrow’s biggest challenges. The NACD Directorship Certification® is the leading director credential in the United States. It sets a new standard for director education, positions directors to meet boardroom challenges, and includes an ongoing education requirement that prepares directors for what is next.

With an ever-expanding community of more than 23,000 members and a nationwide chapter network, our impact is both local and global. NACD members are driven by a common purpose: to be trusted catalysts of economic opportunity and positive change—in business and in the communities we serve. To learn more about NACD, visit www.nacdonline.org.

Media Contacts

Mary Long

Senior Director, Marketing Communications

FHLBank San Francisco

415.616.2556

Shannon Bernauer

(571) 367-3688

CONTACT: longm@fhlbsf.com sbernauer@nacdonline.org



