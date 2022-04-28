UPDATE - FHLBank San Francisco Director Scott Syphax Named to NACD Directorship 100™

Federal Home Loan Bank Of San Francisco

Award recognizes impact on boardroom practices and governance

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLBank San Francisco) congratulates director Scott Syphax on being named to the 2022 NACD Directorship 100™ list, an annual recognition of influential peer-nominated directors and governance professionals by the National Association of Corporate Directors.



Syphax joined the Board of Directors of FHLBank San Francisco in 2002 and was vice chair of the board from 2010 to 2012. He is the organization’s longest-serving director. In addition to the FHLBank San Francisco board, he serves on the boards of the Sacramento Regional Community Foundation, ProAssurance Corp. and NORCAL Mutual Insurance Co.

Syphax is CEO of Syphax Strategic Solutions Inc., a management consulting and business development firm in Elk Grove, California, that focuses on the real estate development, health care and community finance sectors. He previously served as CEO and chairman of Nehemiah Corporation of America, a mortgage finance and real estate development corporation in Sacramento, and as manager of public affairs for Eli Lilly & Company.

“We are proud that Scott has been recognized by NACD for his leadership in the boardroom,” said Simone Lagomarsino, chair of the FHLBank San Francisco Board of Directors. “He is an indisputable asset to our board and our organization, and we truly value his wisdom, perspectives, sage advice and thoughtful approach. We congratulate him on this well-deserved recognition.”

“Scott has consistently demonstrated excellence in the boardroom, and we are delighted to see his innovation, courage and integrity honored,” said FHLBank San Francisco president and CEO Teresa Bryce Bazemore. “His impact extends well beyond FHLBank San Francisco, as he has led a decades-long effort to open doors for diverse director candidates and help organizations enhance their governance and performance by harnessing the power of diversity and inclusion.”

Directorship 100 honorees will be recognized at the 2022 NACD Directorship 100 Awards Gala on June 22 in New York City and will be highlighted in the NACD Directorship magazine’s annual list of the Most Influential People in Boardrooms and Corporate Governance.

In 2021, FHLBank San Francisco’s board was among three winners of the NACD DE&I Award™, which highlights forward-thinking boards that leverage the power of diversity, equity and inclusion to enhance their governance and create long-term value for their organizations and stakeholders.

About Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco

The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco is a member-driven cooperative helping local lenders in Arizona, California and Nevada strengthen communities, create opportunity and change lives for the better. The tools and resources we provide to our member financial institutions — commercial banks, credit unions, industrial loan companies, savings institutions, insurance companies and community development financial institutions — promote homeownership, expand access to quality housing and boost economic development. Together with our members and other partners, we are making the communities we serve more vibrant, equitable, and resilient.

About NACD

For more than 40 years, NACD has been on the leading edge of corporate governance, setting standards of excellence that have elevated board performance. NACD arms today’s directors with insights and education that drive their mission forward, while preparing a new generation of boardroom leaders to meet tomorrow’s biggest challenges. NACD is a community of more than 23,000 directors driven by a common purpose: to be trusted catalysts of economic opportunity and positive change — in businesses and in the communities they serve. To learn more about NACD, visit www.nacdonline.org.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Mary Long, longm@fhlbsf.com, (415) 572-6717



