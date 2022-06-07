U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,160.68
    +39.25 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,180.14
    +264.36 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,175.23
    +113.86 (+0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,919.56
    +29.68 (+1.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.56
    +0.15 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.90
    +2.80 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.26
    +0.09 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0708
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    -0.0660 (-2.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2595
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7670
    +0.1510 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,179.88
    -183.23 (-0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    676.69
    +38.05 (+5.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,598.93
    -9.29 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

FHLBank San Francisco Helps Make Homeownership a Reality for First-Time Buyers with Matching Grant Program

Federal Home Loan Bank Of San Francisco
·2 min read
Federal Home Loan Bank Of San Francisco
Federal Home Loan Bank Of San Francisco

43 Participating Member Banks and Credit Unions Can Access $11.1 million Allocation to Provide Downpayment Assistance to First-Time Homebuyers

SAN FRANCISCO, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLBank San Francisco) is making $11.1 million available to fund its WISH homeownership matching grant program. In 2022, 43 FHLBank San Francisco member financial institutions headquartered in Arizona, California, and Nevada, are participating to assist eligible low- to moderate-income first-time homebuyers who can receive up to $22,000 in downpayment assistance.

To expand access to quality affordable and sustainable housing, WISH offers downpayment and closing cost assistance to help families overcome the most significant barriers to homeownership and build wealth. Since the launch of WISH in 2000, FHLBank San Francisco has funded more than $128 million in matching grants, assisting nearly 9,000 families achieve the dream of homeownership.

“Homeownership remains the primary way families can build wealth in America, meaning these grants do more than just provide a roof for a family,” said Teresa Bryce Bazemore, CEO and president of FHLBank San Francisco. “WISH grants not only help make the American dream of homeownership achievable, but they also contribute to economic advancement for both underserved communities and future generations.”

FHLBank San Francisco’s WISH program offers eligible low- to moderate-income households 4-to-1 matching grants of up to $22,000 that can be applied to downpayment and closing costs for the purchase of a home. The grants are targeted to working families and individuals who are ready to make the transition from renting to owning, and the grants can be paired with local, state, and federal grant and mortgage loan programs, such as Fannie Mae HomeReady and Federal Housing Administration-insured mortgages.

“It’s been gratifying to see the WISH program stabilize and revitalize neighborhoods across Arizona, California, Nevada, and other areas served by our members,” said Marietta Núñez, senior vice president and community investment officer at FHLBank San Francisco. “Thanks to the support and dedication of our member institutions, we’re proud to continue our legacy of providing affordable and sustainable solutions to expand homeownership.”

Visit fhlbsf.com for more information on these and other FHLBank San Francisco grant programs. Potential homebuyers interested in these programs should contact a currently participating member institution directly to learn more about enrollment.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco
The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco is a member-driven cooperative helping local lenders in Arizona, California, and Nevada build strong communities, create opportunity, and change lives for the better. The tools and resources we provide to our member financial institutions—commercial banks, credit unions, industrial loan companies, savings institutions, insurance companies, and community development financial institutions—foster homeownership, expand access to quality housing, seed or sustain small businesses, and revitalize whole neighborhoods. Together with our members and other partners, we are making the communities we serve more vibrant, equitable, and resilient.

Media Contact:
Mary Long
Senior Director, Marketing Communications
longm@fhlbsf.com
415.616.2556


Recommended Stories

  • Vitamin Shoppe owner in talks to buy Kohl’s for $8 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Franchise Group is looking to purchase Kohl’s for nearly $8 billion.

  • Why Nio Shares Rose Tuesday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) releases its first-quarter update Thursday morning, and investors should be expecting added volatility. The report comes after some of its Chinese peers released their own updates, so investors have some ideas on what to expect. Nio's American depositary shares (ADSs) are moving higher today in anticipation.

  • Why GameStop Stock Is Rising Today

    Investors in the video game retailer might be reacting to reports that they are tiring of waiting for a huge short squeeze.

  • Inside Elon Musk’s new legal strategy for ditching his Twitter deal

    Elon Musk has buyer’s remorse. On April 25, the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO agreed to buy Twitter for $44 billion, but since then the stock market has tanked. Twitter agreed to sell to Musk at $54.20 per share, a 38% premium at the time; today it’s trading around $40.

  • Home affordability has ‘collapsed’ in 2022. What to expect next, according to BofA

    Housing affordability hasn't been this bad since around 1987 or 2005, says Chris Flanagan's team at BofA Global Research.

  • Shopify shareholders approve 10:1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses the rise in shares for Shopify amid shareholder approval for 10:1 stock split.

  • Tesla: Musk’s Economy Warning Demands Attention, Says Morgan Stanley

    As if investors weren’t jittery enough about the state of the global economy, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has now further added to the heebie-jeebies. In an email to Tesla employees, Musk said the company will not only pause hiring but that it will have to let go of 10% of the workforce. If that wasn’t bad enough, Musk also said he had a “super bad feeling” regarding the economy. Should investors go into panic mode, then? Maybe not quite yet, although according to Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, wit

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood kicked off the new trading week on a buying spree. The CEO and co-founder of ARK Invest was busy buying stocks on Monday, picking up the pace after laying low on a lot of market days over the past month. Wood added to her existing exchange-traded fund stakes in Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Monday.

  • Business leaders react to Raytheon's HQ move out of Mass.

    Raytheon's HQ move to Virginia could come with a subtle negative effect: a decreased loyalty to the state Raytheon called home for 100 years, a UMass professor warned.

  • Exxon Gets an Upgrade to Buy, but Analyst Takes ‘Chips Off Table’ for 2 Other Oil Stocks

    Energy stocks have emerged winners in this period of volatility and historically high inflation, reporting record profits and boosting shareholder returns as oil prices have surged. For Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Richardson, that time may be nearing. The backdrop for energy stocks remains solid, Richardson added, but the industry will soon have to navigate higher operating costs, capital expenditure inflation, cash taxes, and the eventual deflation of gas prices — and investors should be prepared.

  • 10 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued blue-chip stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now. Blue-chip companies are considered to be established and large-scale organizations with a rich history of long-term stable financial performance. These […]

  • Bank of America vs. Wells Fargo vs. JPMorgan Chase: Which Should You Buy?

    Investors may be able to once again find value in large bank stocks after the sector has sold off this year, mainly due to fears of a recession hitting sometime later this year or in 2023. Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), the second-largest bank in the country, received a lot of attention after Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway plowed $2 billion into the stock during the early months of the pandemic while they were selling other large bank stocks. The big thing Bank of America has going is its extreme sensitivity to rising interest rates, which tremendously benefits the bank's net interest income (NII), or the money the bank makes on loans, securities, and cash after covering the cost to fund those assets.

  • 10 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best recession stocks to buy according to Jim Cramer. If you want to read about some more recession stocks to buy according to Jim Cramer, go directly to 5 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Jim Cramer. Economic pessimism is growing in the United States amid high […]

  • Musk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitter Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk formally and forcefully revived his assertion that Twitter Inc. has a serious bot problem, and threatened to walk away from his deal to buy the company if the social network doesn’t do more to prove its users are real people.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These T

  • How Much Interest Does $4 Million Earn Per Year?

    Putting away $4 million for retirement is a great accomplishment. However, you're likely wondering how much interest $4 million earns per year. Predicting how much interest your nest egg earns will help you decide if it's enough to support your … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $4 Million Earn Per Year? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Top Fintech Stocks to Buy With $100

    A handful of fintech names are priced far more affordably, giving you a chance to own a meaningful number of shares without breaking the bank. Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) isn't a household name, but there's a good chance you or someone in your household has benefited from the company's product, perhaps without even knowing it. Simply put, Marqeta provides software that allows retailers to offer customized credit card accounts to consumers and corporate clients.

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Today

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) released its first-ever annual letter to shareholders yesterday, and it gave investors more visibility into its growth plans. CEO RJ Scaringe has big plans for the company. In his shareholder letter, Scaringe boldly predicted "that Rivian can become one of the largest companies in the world, helping to drive the future of transportation."

  • Woman from California shares the biggest culture shocks she faced after moving to Iowa: ‘It’s crazy different’

    A Californian is going viral after sharing the biggest culture shocks she faced after moving to Iowa.

  • Citi Recommends Nvidia, Marvell To Seek Refuge Amid Semiconductor Downturn

    Citi hosted meetings at NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA), Applied Materials, Inc (NASDAQ: AMAT), and Marvell Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) as part of the Annual Silicon Valley Tech Bus Tour. Marvell confirmed a lack of slowdown in cloud data center demand and a disproportionate amount of growth or 50%+ coming from new product cycles. Applied Materials looked to benefit from long-term secular growth drivers like advanced packaging (~$1 billion sales in 2023) and GAA device inflection (~500bps of share

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

    The tech-sector bear market has presented an opportunity to buy these quality companies for the long term.