FHWA awards $148M in grants to fight pollution from trucks at US ports

The Federal Highway Administration has announced $148 million in grants to combat pollution at the nation’s ports caused by idling trucks.

The funding is part of a $400 million program to improve air quality under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The first round of grants provides funding to 11 states and Puerto Rico under the Reduction of Truck Emissions at Port Facilities Grant Program.

Communities located close to ports “feel the brunt of more polluted air” because of idling trucks spewing pollution, said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in the announcement. “The investments we are announcing today will save truck drivers time and money and help ports reduce congestion and emissions, while making the air more breathable for workers and communities.”

The 16 projects, which aim to reduce pollution in communities near ports, include replacing diesel-powered trucks serving ports with zero- or low-emission electric or alternative fuel-powered trucks, constructing electric vehicle charging infrastructure, improving port roadway access, and studying technology enhancements to reduce truck emissions.





These are some of the projects funded:

California will receive $49.7 million for the Ports of Long Beach, Oakland and Los Angeles to replace diesel trucks with electric trucks and EV chargers.

Texas will receive $26.9 million for the Port of Houston for 30 zero-emission trucks and portable electric chargers.

Georgia will receive $15.3 million for the Port of Savannah to build a charging project and replace diesel trucks.

Florida will receive $10 million for the Talleyrand Marine Terminal in Jacksonville and the Port Everglades Terminal in Fort Lauderdale to replace diesel trucks, while improvements in Miami will reduce truck idling times.

Louisiana will receive $7.1 million to buy 14 electric trucks and five pickup trucks to replace diesel vehicles.

New Jersey will receive $2.2 million to replace 20 diesel trucks with environmentally friendly vehicles.

“The projects funded under this program will improve the quality of life for workers and families impacted by pollution from idling trucks while building a clean-energy economy that combats climate change and makes our communities more resilient,” Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt said in the announcement.

