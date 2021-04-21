U.S. markets open in 1 hour 23 minutes

FIA launches 'groundbreaking' electric GT category

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

The FIA has unveiled a new electric GT motorsport category with the goal of pushing manufacturers to develop battery, charging and other tech for high-performance road cars. The vehicles will top out at 430 kW (577 horsepower) and use 87 kWh batteries with 700 kW charging and regen tech. That will let them regain 60 percent of their capacity "within a few minutes during a mid-race pit stop," according to the FIA. 

The electric GT category will be roughly equivalent to GT3 racing in terms of the performance envelope and speeds (500 horsepower and around 200 MPH). However, the FIA (which governs Formula 1 as well as Formula E) said that electric GT cars "will exceed their combustion engine-powered counterparts in areas such as acceleration and qualifying pace."

FIA launches &#39;groundbreaking&#39; electric GT motorsports category
FIA launches 'groundbreaking' electric GT motorsports category

Manufacturers will be involved in the development of Electric GT cars, but the FIA is also using common parts to reduce cost escalation. To that end, OEMs can create their own battery layouts, but the lithium-ion pouch cells will be provided by Saft, a battery firm owned by the petroleum giant Total.

Another way that the FIA plans to keep costs under control is by allowing manufacturers to adapt GT3 internal-combustion engine platforms. "Manufacturers already committed to the GT3 class... will be able to utilize the architecture and certain design elements of their existing cars and convert them to electric power," according to the FIA. 

GT3 cars are often adapted from street-legal cars like the Porsche GT3, and include ginormous rear wings and other aero tweaks to keep that power glued to the road. The electric GT cars will share those characteristics, judging from images released by the FIA. Other specs include up to four electric motors, rear- or four-wheel drive and estimated 0-62 MPH times of around 2.4 seconds. 

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Traders Giving Back Earlier Force Majeure Gains

    Libya’s state-owned NOC has declared force majeure on crude exports from the eastern Marsa el-Hariga terminal.

  • Investors turn to growth stocks' results after strong earnings start

    On the heels of blockbuster earnings from major U.S. banks, investors are focused on whether an upcoming batch of earnings from major technology-related companies can sustain the season's early momentum. Estimated year-over-year first-quarter earnings growth for S&P 500 companies rose to 31% from 25% in the past week, based on Refinitiv data, driven by last week's stronger-than-expected results from Wells Fargo & Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and other banks. Tuesday brings results from stay-at-home winner Netflix Inc, which is part of the FAANG group of high-profile tech-related names.

  • Stocks Decline Amid Earnings, Economic Concern: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks fell for a second day as rising virus cases around the world led to renewed concern over the continued economic impact, overshadowing a batch of solid corporate results.The S&P 500 extended its slide from an all-time high, with investors showing caution ahead of the brunt of the earnings season. All eyes will be on whether an anticipated rise in profits will bring with it forecasts for stronger growth ahead. International Business Machines Corp. climbed after reporting its largest revenue growth in 11 quarters, while United Airlines Holdings Inc. paced a selloff in travel stocks on a bigger-than-expected loss. Netflix Inc. plunged in postmarket trading as its first-quarter subscriber growth fell short of the average analyst estimate.Other corporate highlights:Johnson & Johnson posted stronger-than-expected sales, while Travelers Cos.’s earnings beat estimates and Philip Morris International Inc. raised its outlookProcter & Gamble Co. is boosting the prices of some consumer products as the household-goods behemoth grapples with higher commodity costsWhile American equities are trading at a valuation that’s about 35% above the average of the past decade, investors are focused on what’s forecast to be the best earnings season in two years. One of their biggest concerns is whether companies are equipped to handle mounting inflation pressures as the economic recovery gains momentum.“Earnings season is ramping up, and there’s this concern about how the multinationals will give their guidance in view of the fact that we haven’t drawn a line under Covid yet,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index. “That is just starting to unnerve investors. Demand for riskier assets has come off.”For David Donabedian, chief investment officer at CIBC Private Wealth Management, the stock market has been just taking a breather after a big rally, but there are still reasons to be bullish.“The economic recovery has taken hold, the earnings recovery has taken hold, everything we’ve seen from first-quarter earnings so far has been that it’s going to be a blowout quarter,” he said.Elsewhere, the dollar rose for the first time in seven sessions, while the Treasury 10-year yield dropped to the lowest level in more than five weeks.Here are some key events to watch this week:EIA crude oil inventory report on Wednesday.European Central Bank rate decision and President Christine Lagarde briefing on Thursday.U.S. releases new home sales data Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 decreased 0.7% at 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 dipped 0.7%The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 0.8%The Russell 2000 dropped 2%The Stoxx Europe 600 sank 1.9%The MSCI World index dipped 0.9%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index advanced 0.2%The euro was little changed at $1.2035The Japanese yen appreciated 0.1% to 108.09 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell four basis points to 1.56%Germany’s 10-year yield fell three basis points to -0.26%Britain’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to 0.731%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.5% to $62.44 a barrelGold climbed 0.5% to $1,779.10 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Investors Trying to Predict ECB Plans Face More Uncertainty

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors trying to predict the European Central Bank’s stimulus plans are about to run into deeper uncertainty even as the clouds around the pandemic start to lift.Talks on how to exit the ECB’s crisis measures are set to coincide later this year with a potential change to its inflation goal. That’ll leave market participants unsure what monetary support officials will provide and how much inflation they’ll tolerate as the economy recovers from the worst recession in living memory.The risk is that such unpredictability boosts volatility in borrowing costs -- a so-called taper tantrum -- that could undermine the recovery. It’ll put investors on guard for signs the Governing Council is thinking about that possibility when President Christine Lagarde speaks after Thursday’s policy meeting.She’ll almost certainly repeat her pledge to keep financing conditions favorable until the coronavirus crisis is over, but that doesn’t resolve the question of how she’ll unwind emergency bond-buying and manage the transition to more-standard tools.“In terms of how they handle the asset-purchase program, reinvestments, any future thoughts on tapering and actually hiking rates, you can only have very weak convictions,” said Richard Kelly, head of global strategy at Toronto Dominion Bank. “Not only is the economic outlook as uncertain as ever, but it isn’t clear how they want to change their objectives.”The ECB’s reappraisal of its inflation goal is part of a wide-ranging strategic review that was delayed by the pandemic and is set to conclude this summer, with the results probably announced in the fall.The current definition of price stability -- inflation below, but close to, 2% over the medium term -- is highly likely to change to a more symmetric target that allows some overshooting after years of falling short. That would have echoes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s shift in strategy last year.Other topics such as the fight against climate change and taking inequality into greater account could also affect monetary policy.Meanwhile, the European Union is overcoming a sluggish start to vaccinations and intends to have 70% of the adult population inoculated by the end of the summer. With consumers holding hundreds of billions of euros in savings and the EU’s joint recovery fund due to kick in, the stage is set for a rapid economic rebound.Follow the pace of inoculations with our Covid-19 Vaccine TrackerThat’s driving the belief among investors that bond yields will march higher by year-end -- even turn positive, in the case of German debt. It’s also making some ECB policy makers reluctant to extend their 1.85 trillion-euro ($2.2 trillion) pandemic bond-buying program beyond March 2022.Belgian central-bank chief Pierre Wunsch said this month he hopes the ECB can begin exit talks “within a reasonable time frame,” and his Dutch colleague Klaas Knot suggested tapering purchases from the third quarter.France’s Francois Villeroy de Galhau has proposed a transition from pandemic bond-buying to an “adapted” version of an older purchase program, while maintaining negative interest rates, long-term bank loans and explicit guidance on its inflation tolerance.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“A full assessment of the pace of asset purchases will not happen until June, but the tone of this week’s press conference may offer some hints on the debate to come.”-David Powell. To read the full report click hereIf the pandemic program isn’t extended, discussions about when and how to exit it will likely happen alongside the conclusion of the review.“They have two major things to discuss in their September, October and December meetings: the review, including the toolbox, and the pandemic emergency purchase program’s future,” said Piet Christiansen, chief strategist at Danske Bank A/S. “It’ll be difficult to disentangle the two.”One possibility is that the review is turned into a policy tool itself. If a signal that pandemic purchases are to stop in March unsettles investors more than the ECB believes is warranted, a commitment to allow inflation to run above 2% for some time could be used as a counterweight.It’s not a debate for Thursday, and probably also not for June -- despite new economic projections being published then. Investors may be left hanging for a while.“It feels like we need to leave the lockdowns behind as a first step before the ECB can formulate any stronger views,” said Anatoli Annenkov, senior economist at Societe Generale SA. “It’s probably a matter of reaching a point where you feel reasonably clear about the pandemic-program outlook -- maybe by September or October -- and then try to use the strategic review as a dovish cushion.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.