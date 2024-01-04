Fiamma Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FIAMMA) Shares Could Be 32% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Fiamma Holdings Berhad is RM1.35 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Fiamma Holdings Berhad's RM0.93 share price signals that it might be 32% undervalued

When compared to theindustry average discount to fair value of 19%, Fiamma Holdings Berhad's competitors seem to be trading at a lesser discount

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Fiamma Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FIAMMA) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM56.7m RM56.2m RM56.4m RM57.2m RM58.3m RM59.8m RM61.4m RM63.3m RM65.3m RM67.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -2.81% Est @ -0.90% Est @ 0.43% Est @ 1.37% Est @ 2.02% Est @ 2.48% Est @ 2.80% Est @ 3.03% Est @ 3.18% Est @ 3.29% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 11% RM51.2 RM45.9 RM41.7 RM38.2 RM35.3 RM32.7 RM30.4 RM28.3 RM26.4 RM24.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM355m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM67m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (11%– 3.6%) = RM994m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM994m÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= RM363m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM718m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM0.9, the company appears quite good value at a 32% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

KLSE:FIAMMA Discounted Cash Flow January 4th 2024

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Fiamma Holdings Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.031. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Fiamma Holdings Berhad

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for FIAMMA.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Fiamma Holdings Berhad, we've compiled three essential items you should assess:

