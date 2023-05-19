Fiamma Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FIAMMA) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Fiamma Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FIAMMA) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Fiamma Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.085 = RM54m ÷ (RM776m - RM139m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Fiamma Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 8.5%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 8.3%, it's still a low return by itself.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Fiamma Holdings Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Fiamma Holdings Berhad's ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 22% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

Our Take On Fiamma Holdings Berhad's ROCE

To sum it up, Fiamma Holdings Berhad is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Fiamma Holdings Berhad that we think you should be aware of.

