Fiamma Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FIAMMA) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at Fiamma Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FIAMMA) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Fiamma Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.069 = RM49m ÷ (RM948m - RM231m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Fiamma Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 6.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Retail Distributors industry average of 5.4%.

In the above chart we have measured Fiamma Holdings Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Fiamma Holdings Berhad for free.

What Can We Tell From Fiamma Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Fiamma Holdings Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 9.0% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

What We Can Learn From Fiamma Holdings Berhad's ROCE

While returns have fallen for Fiamma Holdings Berhad in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 155% to shareholders in the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

One final note, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Fiamma Holdings Berhad (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) .

