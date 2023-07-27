Fiamma Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FIAMMA) stock most popular amongst private companies who own 31%, while public companies hold 23%

Key Insights

Significant control over Fiamma Holdings Berhad by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

53% of the business is held by the top 5 shareholders

Insiders own 17% of Fiamma Holdings Berhad

If you want to know who really controls Fiamma Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FIAMMA), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private companies with 31% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Public companies, on the other hand, account for 23% of the company's stockholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Fiamma Holdings Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Fiamma Holdings Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Fiamma Holdings Berhad does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Fiamma Holdings Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Fiamma Holdings Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Signature International Berhad, with ownership of 23%. With 14% and 5.7% of the shares outstanding respectively, Azzuri Holdings Pte. Ltd. and Divine Inventions Sdn. Bhd. are the second and third largest shareholders.

On looking further, we found that 53% of the shares are owned by the top 5 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Fiamma Holdings Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Fiamma Holdings Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM469m, and insiders have RM79m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 20% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Fiamma Holdings Berhad. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 31%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 23% of the Fiamma Holdings Berhad shares on issue. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Fiamma Holdings Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Fiamma Holdings Berhad (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

