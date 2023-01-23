U.S. markets close in 2 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,035.60
    +62.99 (+1.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,754.45
    +378.96 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,394.16
    +253.72 (+2.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,894.55
    +27.22 (+1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.96
    +0.32 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,929.80
    +1.60 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.58
    -0.35 (-1.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0872
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5300
    +0.0460 (+1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2378
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6400
    +1.1010 (+0.85%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,092.22
    +237.10 (+1.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    527.85
    +5.27 (+1.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,784.67
    +14.08 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,906.04
    +352.51 (+1.33%)
     

Fiat 500X Offers Enticing Entry Point on Cars.com Affordability Report: 2023 Best Value New Cars

·3 min read

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Fiat 500X features high price-to-value equation with technology, roomy interior and standard all-wheel drive (AWD)

  • Loaded with up to 75 advanced safety and security features, the Fiat 500X is available in Pop and Sport trims

  • 2023 Fiat 500X has a starting U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $28,965 (excluding $1,595 destination charge)

Cars.com is giving the Fiat 500X affordability kudos on its Affordability Report: 2023 Best Value New Cars. Standard all-wheel drive (AWD) and technology combine with a fun-to-drive manner to create value for small-SUV customers. The 2023 Fiat 500X in Pop trim has a starting U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $28,965, excluding $1,595 destination charge.

"In 2023, consumers are expected to be more cautious when spending money on larger items. Cars.com's Best Value New Car report helps car shoppers find vehicles that have the technology and features they need and that won't blow their budget. The 2022 Fiat 500X Pop is one of the small SUVs that would be a good option for shoppers who want the convenience of an SUV without the high price tag," says Jane Ulitskaya, Cars.com editor.

The 2023 Fiat 500X delivers Italian design and engaging driving dynamics that are synonymous with the FIAT brand. The 500X offers a standard advanced all-wheel-drive (AWD) system and a full array of safety, comfort and convenience features, including:

  • Standard Forward Collision Warning with Full Stop

  • Standard heated seats

  • Standard LED headlights

  • Standard blind-spot warning

The fun-to-drive small crossover features a 1.3-liter direct-injection turbocharged four-cylinder engine with engine stop-start (ESS) technology and best-in-class torque for improved performance and fuel economy, delivering 177 horsepower and 210 lb.-ft. of torque. A standard nine-speed automatic transmission and AWD system with a disconnecting rear axle contribute to fuel efficiency of 30 miles per gallon (mpg) highway.

Loaded with up to 75 advanced safety and security features, the 2023 Fiat 500X is available in two trims: Pop and Sport. The Fiat 500X is manufactured in Melfi, Italy.

FIAT Brand
FIAT brand celebrates more than 120 years as an automaker and some things haven't changed. Head-turning Italian design and the ultimate fun-to-drive factor come standard with every FIAT.

In early 2024, FIAT brand will launch the globally popular Fiat 500e, the first Stellantis battery-electric-vehicle offering in North America.

FIAT is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com

Follow Fiat and company news and video on:
Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Fiat brand: www.fiatusa.com
Fiat blog: blog.fiatusa.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/fiatusa
Instagram: www.instagram.com/fiatusa
Twitter: www.twitter.com/fiatusa or @StellantisNA
YouTube: www.youtube.com/fiatusa or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fiat-500x-offers-enticing-entry-point-on-carscom-affordability-report-2023-best-value-new-cars-301728368.html

SOURCE Stellantis

Recommended Stories

  • Auto Roundup: GM's $918M Investment, STLA-Terrafame Deal & More

    While General Motors (GM) is set to spend $918 million for the development of its next-gen V-8 engines, Stellantis (STLA) inks a deal with Terrafame for the supply of nickel sulfate.

  • Ford to Pay $2500 If 2023 Bronco Customers Switch to another Model

    The SUV is still in high demand and short supply, so some who ordered a 2023 Bronco will get a different model from the one they wanted, if they get one at all.

  • German cartel office initiates proceedings against PayPal

    Germany's cartel office regulator said on Monday it had initiated proceedings against payment company PayPal Europe over the possibility that it hindered competition. The subject of the proceedings was PayPal's rules for extra charges and the presentation of PayPal in the terms of use for Germany, the watchdog said. PayPal did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • The Worst Fears for Global Growth May Be Subsiding

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCitadel Makes $16 Billion to Top Paulson’s ‘Greatest Trade Ever’Suspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellWhat’s Killing Young Americans? We Have the DataManchin’s Plan to Avert a Debt Crisis Just Might WorkGrounds for more hope that the global economy can avoid a major slump may emer

  • Euro Leads Broad Gains Against Dollar as Traders Mull Fed Pace

    (Bloomberg) -- The US dollar is eyeing a fresh low for the year as soft economic data and dovish comments from Federal Reserve officials suggest the central bank may be on the verge of slowing the pace of its rate hikes. Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverSuspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfSpotify Will Cut About 6% of Jobs in Latest Tech LayoffsPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellEurope Is Bracing

  • Nasdaq 100 Set for Best Two-Day Run Since November: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Tech stocks led the way higher, with earnings for the most-influential segment of the US equity market about to get underway in a test of the 13% surge in the S&P 500 from its October low.Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverSuspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfSpotify Will Cut About 6% of Jobs in Latest Tech LayoffsPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellEurope Is Bracing for a Sharp, Abru

  • Ritchie Bros., IAA agree to revised buyout terms, which lowers per-share value of bid

    Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. (RBA) (CA:RBA) and IAA Inc. (IAA) have agreed to revise the terms of their merger, with the overall value of Ritchie Bros.’s cash-and-stock bid falling to the equivalent of $44.40, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal, from an original per-share bid of from $46.88. IAA shares gained 4.9% in premarket trading and Ritchie Bros. shares advanced 1.8%. The cash portion of the bid for the Illinois-based fellow auction services company was raised to $12.80 per share from $10.00 a share, while the equity portion was lowered to 0.5252 of Ritchie Bros. shares from 0.5804, the WSJ report said.

  • Benefits of Deferred Compensation Plans

    Understand the difference between a qualified and non-qualified deferred compensation plan and what the benefits are of having one or both.

  • Defense firms set to post higher sales, McCarthy's election clouds outlook

    Defense companies are expected to post higher fourth-quarter sales, according to analysts, bolstered by easing supply chain bottlenecks and increased defense outlays as the Pentagon and its allies step up spending to aid Ukraine in its conflict against Russia. However, Republican Kevin McCarthy's election as the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives and his promise to curb spending have clouded the near-term outlook for weapon makers, analysts have said. A slew of analysts has cut price targets on defense contractors since the beginning of the year, with some flagging a risk to defense outlay after House Republicans won a thin majority in the mid-term elections.

  • Tax Season Is Here: 6 Big Changes, and How to Get Your Refund Faster

    Tax season starts today, with the Internal Revenue Service promising improved customer service and taxpayers hoping to put a challenging 2022 behind them. Yes, taxpayers have three extra days this year; the usual April 15 deadline is pushed back because of the calendar. Following a few dismal seasons where taxpayers struggled to reach IRS help, the agency announced the hiring of more than 5,000 new telephone operators and the addition of more in-person staff to help answer taxpayer queries, funded by the Inflation Reduction Act of last summer.

  • Investors Watch Bukele’s Twitter as El Salvador Bond Matures

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bitcoin-touting government of El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele is poised to deliver on a $604 million bond maturing this week, marking a turn of events that leaves investors in distressed emerging-market debt with only one more big maturity to worry about this year.Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverSuspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfSpotify Will Cut About 6% of Jobs in Latest Tech LayoffsPrince Andrew and Virginia

  • EMEA Earnings Week Ahead: Budget Airlines, Clothiers in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Earnings season in Europe is picking up pace, as semiconductor suppliers and industrials join consumer-facing companies reporting quarterly results in the coming days.Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverSuspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfSpotify Will Cut About 6% of Jobs in Latest Tech LayoffsPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellEurope Is Bracing for a Sharp, Abrupt Real Estate Revers

  • Can Banks Issue Stablecoins?

    There is no law that bans U.S. banks from issuing paper or digital private banknotes, American Institute for Economic Research economist Thomas Hogan argues.

  • Netflix shares have doubled since May, but one analyst says still 'too early to buy'

    Bullish on Netflix? Here's why one analyst says it's still 'too early to buy' he high-flying stock.

  • Asset Allocation Funds - 20 Best Asset Allocation

    Top-Rated Asset Allocation Funds as of 12/31/22 Fund Name, Ticker, Overall Rating, (Risk Grade) Redwood Sys Macro Trend SMT I A+ (B+) Campbell Systematic Macro A A+ (B) Spectrum Low Volatility Inv ...

  • Fidelity's 45% Rule: Should You Really Use It As a Guide to Retirement Savings?

    Financial services giant Fidelity has a rule for retirement savings you may have heard of: Have 10 times your annual salary saved for retirement by age 67. This oft-cited guideline can help you identify a retirement savings goal, but it … Continue reading → The post Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is crypto better or worse since its collapse? Here's what CEOs at Davos said

    While business leaders showed cautious optimism at this year’s World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, the same sentiment wasn’t felt for crypto.

  • 401(k) vs. IRA: What’s the Difference?

    Employers can offer a 401(k), a SEP IRA, or SIMPLE IRA, while individuals can set up a traditional or Roth IRA. But the differences don’t stop there.

  • Billionaire Ackman Invests in Bremont in Boost for UK Watchmaker

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire hedge fund manager and activist investor Bill Ackman is buying a minority stake in Bremont as the UK luxury watchmaker looks to expand in the fast-growing US market. Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverSuspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfSpotify Will Cut About 6% of Jobs in Latest Tech LayoffsPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellEurope Is Bracing for a Sharp, Abrupt Real Es