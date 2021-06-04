U.S. markets close in 1 hour 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,229.63
    +36.78 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,748.19
    +171.15 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,812.04
    +197.53 (+1.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,285.70
    +6.45 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.49
    +0.68 (+0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,893.30
    +20.00 (+1.07%)
     

  • Silver

    27.89
    +0.41 (+1.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2167
    +0.0035 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5620
    -0.0630 (-3.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4160
    +0.0056 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5100
    -0.7820 (-0.71%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,091.78
    -1,517.48 (-3.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    989.27
    -23.88 (-2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,069.04
    +4.69 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,941.52
    -116.59 (-0.40%)
     

Fiat plans to become an EV-only automaker by 2030

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Fiat is the latest automaker to announce a move entirely to electric vehicles by 2030. The company plans to phase out combustion engine vehicles starting in 2025.

"It is our duty to bring to market electric cars that cost no more than those with an internal combustion engine, as soon as we can, in line with the falling costs of batteries," Fiat CEO Olivier François said. "We are exploring the territory of sustainable mobility for all: this is our greatest project. Between 2025 and 2030, our product line-up will gradually become electric-only. This will be a radical change for Fiat."

Fiat has just released an electric version of its 500 city car in some regions. At least for the time being, the standard 500 will still be available as well. As Autocar notes, Fiat wants to help improve access to EVs, charging infrastructure and air quality.

"The decision to launch the New 500 — electric and electric alone — was actually taken before COVID-19," François said in a discussion with architect Stefano Boeri. "Even then, we were already aware that the world could not take any more ‘compromises.’"

Several auto brands are planning to go all-electric in the next decade or are at least rumored to be doing so. Mini, Volvo and Ford (at least in Europe) are looking to make the switch by 2030. Honda has set 2040 as its timeline for making the shift.

Recommended Stories

  • Don't expect Saints Row, Metro, Dead Island or TimeSplitters at E3

    Deep Silver says those franchises won't be featured at Summer Game Fest either.

  • Tennis-Kenin gains momentum as she reaches French Open third round

    PARIS (Reuters) -Last year's runner-up Sofia Kenin eased into the third round of the French Open with a 7-5 6-3 victory over fellow American Hailey Baptiste on Thursday as her claycourt form continued to improve. The fourth seed, who has been struggling this season, notably losing all of her three matches on clay before Roland Garros, will next face another American, 28th seed Jessica Pegula. Kenin made 18 unforced errors in an unconvincing first-set display but broke decisively in the 11th game with her sixth consecutive point as she bagged seven games in a row to open up a 4-0 lead in the second.

  • Nissan Defers Ariya EV Launch Due to Semiconductor Crisis: Bloomberg

    Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANF) has postponed its flagship Ariya electric vehicle (EV) launch due to the pandemic resurgence and the ongoing global semiconductor chip crisis, Bloomberg reports. The Ariya SUV was showcased in July and was scheduled for sale in mid-2021. Nissan is banking on the 12 new models, which it plans to release in the 18 months through November to boost sales. Models like the Nissan Rogue received good responses in the markets, including the U.S. The company’s sales quali

  • The Latest: No. 2 Medvedev going farther at Roland Garros

    Having never previously reached the second round at the French Open, two-time Grand Slam finalist Daniil Medvedev is now into the fourth round at Roland Garros. “The fact it was humid and wet helped me,” Medvedev said. Medvedev has lost major finals at this year’s Australian Open and the 2019 U.S. Open.

  • Vivendi in Talks to Sell 10% of Universal Music to Bill Ackman SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Vivendi SE is in talks to sell 10% of Universal Music Group to a blank-check firm backed by billionaire Bill Ackman while it prepares to spin off most of the world’s biggest music company.The potential transaction would value the home of Taylor Swift, Drake and Billie Eilish at 35 billion euros ($42.4 billion) including debt, Vivendi said in a statement on Friday, above the 30 billion-euro valuation ascribed to the business in 2019 when China’s Tencent Holdings Ltd. acquired a sta

  • Rent the Runway Interviews Banks for U.S. IPO This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Rent the Runway Inc. is interviewing banks in preparation for an initial public offering that could come as early as this year, according to people familiar with the matter.Discussions are at an early stage and the company could still decide not to pursue an offering, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.Rent the Runway, based in New York, raised funds last year at a valuation of $750 million, below its previous valuation of $1 billion, Bloomb

  • ECB Seen Pushing Ahead With Faster Bond Buying Until September

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The European Central Bank will extend its phase of faster bond-buying through the summer to ensure the economic rebound after coronavirus lockdowns morphs into a sustained recovery, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists.The majority expects the ECB to keep purchasing about 20 billion euros ($24.4 billion) worth of debt a week until September before slowing down. Most expect the

  • Bitcoin Drops After Musk Tweets of Breakup

    Musk's broken heart sent BTC down nearly 7%.

  • Elon Musk breaks up with bitcoin? Cryptic tweet has some crypto bulls fearing the worst.

    Crypto bull Elon Musk on Thursday evening issued a cryptic tweet that many in the crypto world were interpreting as the billionaire's breakup with bitcoin, the world's most prominent digital asset.

  • Billionaire David Tepper Places Bet on 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Every investor wants an ‘in,’ some key to unlock the best returns in the markets. For some, that key can be found in following the market’s legendary investors, the stock gurus who have leveraged their intuition and knowledge to build up billion-dollar fortunes. And among those legendary investors, David Tepper stands tall. Tepper is the co-founder of Appaloosa Management, which he launched in 1993 after leaving Goldman Sachs. The hedge management firm took off with $57 million initial seed mone

  • AMC stock seesaws to a loss after completing share-sale program, then asks investors for OK to issue more stock

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. seesawed to a loss in volatile trading Thursday, after the move theater operator said it completed the 11.55 million stock sale program about six hours after it was announced, as the company took advantage of the recent trading frenzy to raise cash.

  • Elon Musk Unveiled Bitcoin's Weakness, Says Miami Mayor Francis Suarez

    According to Miami mayor Francis Suarez, tech tycoon and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk highlighted a problem with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) that reduces its utility as a financial asset. What Happened: Suarez told During a CNBC interview, Suarez said that he's a "big fan of Elon Musk" but suggested that him being able to move Bitcoin's price by 10% to 20% with a single tweet is a problem. He explained that this kind of price volatility shows that Bitcoin can't be used as a hedge against fi

  • My fiancée makes $90,000 a year. I make $150,000. Should we merge our finances after we get married?

    ‘She has roughly $40,000 left in student loans, and we share an investment in a land parcel with a $65,000 loan balance remaining.’

  • The Federal Reserve Is Going to Sell Its Corporate Bond Portfolio. What It Means.

    While the central bank's $13.8 billion portfolio of bonds and ETFs is relatively small, it does mark a shift away from pandemic relief efforts.

  • The U.S. economy is 'entering boomtown': economist

    As economic activity bounces back and the labor market continues to improve, RSM Chief Economist Joe Brusuelas told Yahoo Finance Live the U.S. economy is “entering boomtown.”

  • Forgiving student loan debt is still on Biden's agenda, just not in his budget

    Instead of answering the $50,000 question, the administration is tinkering.

  • We put AMC, GameStop and other meme stocks’ numbers to the test — here’s which ones came out on top

    AMC, GameStop and Nokia are lumped together, but not all meme stocks are alike — whether you are a day-trader or a long-term investor.

  • The S&P 500 would be below 1,600 without these 3 pillars and those supports are now weakening

    Investors may need to consider private equity to capture the returns that publicly traded stocks have provided.

  • Let the crypto price wars begin, as Robinhood touts ‘commission free’ trade vs. Coinbase rivals

    Robinhood Markets on Thursday may have delivered the first shot across the bow in the trading of virtual assets, highlighting that buying and selling assets like bitcoin (BTCUSD) carries no transaction fees on its venue, pointing to fees that exist at competitors Coinbase Global (COIN) and Gemini and PayPal’s (PYPL) Venmo. Coinbase explains its transaction fee structure here, noting that it also varies by region. “With Robinhood Crypto, you get all of what you pay for,” writes the platform run by CEO Vladimir Tenev.

  • Why Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan could be a win for real estate investors

    New roads, bridges and public transportation could give local markets a big boost.