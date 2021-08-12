U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,442.50
    +2.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,398.00
    +26.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,009.00
    -10.50 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,252.60
    +3.90 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.32
    +0.07 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.00
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1745
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • Vix

    16.06
    -0.73 (-4.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3873
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3370
    -0.0810 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,053.57
    +423.05 (+0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,153.70
    +21.86 (+1.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,220.14
    +59.10 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,145.39
    +74.88 (+0.27%)
     

Fiber Cement Market worth USD 24.87 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.59% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·6 min read

New York, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiber Cement Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR),Fiber Cement Market: Information by Product, Application, End Use, and Region - Forecast till 2028.”, The market is projected to be worth USD 24.87 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.59% during the forecast period (2021 - 2028), The market was valued at USD USD 16.4 billion in 2020.

List of the Key Companies Profiled in the Fiber Cement Market Research Report are:

  • James Hardie Industries PLC (Ireland)

  • Allura (US)

  • Cembrit Holding A/S (Denmark)

  • CSR Limited (Australia)

  • Etex Group NV (Belgium)

  • Toray Industries Inc. (US)

  • American Fiber Cement Corporation (US)

  • Nichiha (Japan)

  • GAF (US)

  • Shandong Lutai Building Material Science and Technology Group Co., Ltd (China)



Get Free Sample PDF Brochure https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/874


Most of these firms compete based on product quality, brand identity, and cost. They are focused on selling cost-effective, high-quality, and eco-friendly products that are in accordance with all the international quality standards to remain relevant in the global market. To elevate their market positions, the players adopt various strategies including acquisitions, geographic expansions, partnerships, and mergers with major stakeholders.

Market USP exclusively encompassed:

Key Growth Drivers:

Fiber cement is primarily used in facade and roofing products given its impressive durability and strength. The advantage of its easy installation in sidings of buildings has fostered its demand in the market. Fiber cement siding helps cover the building’s exterior and is used in both commercial as well as domestic applications. Asbestos used to be the most extensively used supporting material in the building and construction sector, however; owing to safety concerns, was replaced by cellulose. Fiber cement has numerous benefits, including high resistance to termites and impact, no rotting, and incredible fire resistance. The product also finds use in external cladding, roofing, internal cladding, and more.


Browse In-depth Market Research Report (180 pages) on Fiber Cement

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/fiber-cement-market-874


The booming global population, mounting disposable income, and the prevalence of nuclear families have led to incredible surge in the number of residential construction projects. The growth of the residential construction sector has been quite rapid in several emerging countries, in conjunction with the advances in economic conditions. This has helped elevate the demand for fiber cement to a large extent.

Another encouraging factor in the market growth can be the notable increase in infrastructural development. With huge events like FIFA World Cup 2022, the UAE and Qatar, and Expo 2020 fostering the number of renovation and construction activities, the demand for fiber cement is bound to escalate substantially in the years ahead.

Market Restraints:

The abundance of substitute for fiber cement available in the market, along with the product’s significant installation costs could be major barriers in the market growth over the next couple of years.

COVID-19 Analysis

Most of the companies are focused on protecting the wellbeing and health of their employees while also adhering to government orders of social distancing. They are trying to maintain critical business operations, especially the ones in industries like healthcare, food production and power generation.

Reduction in production capacity is also the result of the COVID-19 pandemic, considering the sharp drop in product demand from a number of major end-use sectors. Other challenges include disruption in the supply chain of chief raw materials, and declining prices.


Share your Queries https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/874


Market Segmentation

The market for fiber cement can be considered for product, application, and end use.

The products covered in the MRFR study of the fiber cement industry are panels, boards, and more. Boards form the leading segment in the market with the highest share and could also capture a growth rate of 5.08% between 22019 and 2028.

Some of fiber cement’s key applications are in molding & trim, flooring, siding, fire and acoustic walls, inner lining, roofing, partition wall, and others. Securing the lead in the market, the siding segment is set to touch USD 4,722.3 million by 2028-end. The siding segment’s dominance is the result of its various advantages including high resistance to degradation and need for low maintenance.

With respect to end use, the global market caters to residential as well as non-residential. The residential segment has seized the highest share in the fiber cement market and will clock in a CAGR of 4.57% from 2019 to 2028. The residential sector is a major end-user of fiber cement, in view of the expanding middle-class population, and the rise in their disposable incomes. These factors have facilitated the growth of the middle-class housing category. This has led to substantial demand for fiber cement in the residential segment. Asia Pacific accommodates the biggest construction industry in the world, headed by India, and China, along with several other Southeast Asian nations. The Indian government has started a project called ‘Housing for All by 2022’ that could help significantly bolster the low-cost residential construction sector in the coming years.

Fiber Cement Market Regional Status

Asia Pacific forms the biggest market for fiber cement, forming almost 40% of the total size. The high spending on private as well as public construction sector in India, South Korea, and Thailand is a huge growth booster in the fiber cement market. Also, thanks to the significant contribution of China in line with the notable economic growth, in conjunction with surging urbanisation as well as infrastructural projects, the product demand would continue to mount in the coming years. Additionally, the incredible growth of the residential sector and the emergence of the smart city concepts in India has done wonders for the market.

The European market is quite attractive as well, given the affordable housing across the United Kingdom and Germany. These countries are known for taking measures like construction productivity, repurposing of vacant properties, redesigning, and proper land use, which foster the use of fiber cement and benefit the regional market.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Information by Product (Boards, Panels, and Others), Application (Siding, Flooring, Inner Lining, Fire And Acoustic Walls, Partition Wall, Roofing, Molding & Trim, and Others), End Use (Residential and Non-Residential), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)—Forecast till 2028.


To Buy: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=874


About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact: Market Research Future Phone: +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Robert Durst admits he lied to police about the night his wife disappeared

    Real estate heir Robert Durst testified Wednesday that he has changed his mind many times about whether he actually saw his wife step onto a commuter train for Manhattan on the night she disappeared in 1982, and said he lied to police when he told them he later spoke to her on the phone.

  • Lumber Drops to Nine-Month Low, Extending Retreat From Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Lumber futures slid to the lowest in more than nine months after sawmills ramped up production and demand from builders stabilized.September futures in Chicago fell as much as 4.4% to $482.90 per thousand board feet, the lowest for a most-active contract since Oct. 30. Prices have dropped more than 70% from the record high reached just three months ago.The tumble marks a stark turnaround for the common building material after strong U.S. construction demand during the pandemic spu

  • Is Gold Heading To $5,000?

    Equities and assets have significantly increased over the past year, but this run could be on the first leg, and gold might just emerge as one of the biggest winners

  • Pay cut: Google employees who work from home could lose money

    Google employees based in the same office before the pandemic could see different changes in pay if they switch to working from home permanently, with long commuters hit harder, according to a company pay calculator seen by Reuters. Alphabet Inc's Google stands out in offering employees a calculator that allows them to see the effects of a move. "Our compensation packages have always been determined by location, and we always pay at the top of the local market based on where an employee works from," a Google spokesperson said, adding that pay will differ from city to city and state to state.

  • Rivian considers $5 billion EV plant in Texas, document shows

    Amazon.com Inc backed electric vehicle (EV) company Rivian is in discussions to invest at least $5 billion in a new vehicle plant near Fort Worth, Texas, a city document showed. The Fort Worth offer is part of a larger bidding war by state and local officials, particularly in the southern United States, as newer players take on incumbents in a race to develop EVs. The plant would be located on a 2,000 acre site west of Fort Worth, the presentation by the city's economic development department showed.

  • How Tesla's Vehicle Deliveries Are Likely to Soar More Than 50% This Year

    The electric-car maker's deliveries have grown at uncanny rates for years -- and 2021 looks like it will be no exception.

  • The Dawn Of A New Era In Deepwater Drilling

    A new era has dawned in the deepwater drilling industry, and major players are willing to risk billions to reap the rewards

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Dropped 11%

    Less than 24 hours after The Wall Street Journal confirmed, in its Monday edition, that Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) will indeed raise the ticket price for rides on its spaceplane to $450,000 a seat, shares of the space tourism pioneer are plunging 11.1% as of 3:20 p.m. EDT Tuesday. After all, Virgin Galactic itself first announced this price increase on Friday, and investors seemed pretty happy about it at the time. With Virgin Galactic's share price climbing both Friday and Monday, the early read on the company's move appeared to be that demand for space tourism flights was looking so strong that Virgin Galactic had plenty of pricing power, and plenty of room to raise prices to satisfy the demand.

  • Planning to retire? Here’s a list of at least 14 things to account for first

    Retirement requires an enormous amount of planning, affecting not only how much money to put aside for old age but how to spend and maintain it. Retirement Tip of the Week: When planning for retirement, especially if you plan to retire soon, make a list of expenses you expect to have — as well as any other variables that will affect your financial picture. Anything can happen in retirement, especially since for many of us this chapter of life could span decades.

  • Nearly 4 in 10 US workers say they may quit if their employer doesn’t mandate vaccines

    A large survey shows the majority of workers support vaccine mandates and nearly 40% would even consider leaving their jobs if mandates were not put in place. Still, a larger share would quit if they faced an ultimatum.

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as Senate Passes Bill

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of the passage of the $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • Oil Steadies as Investors Bet Demand Rebound Can Withstand Delta

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after a two-day advance as investors bet the global demand recovery will remain intact despite the latest wave of Covid-19 that’s led to tighter restrictions on movement in many countries.Futures in New York traded near $69 a barrel after rising more than 4% over the previous two sessions. U.S. gasoline stockpiles fell last week to the lowest level since November, while crude inventories marginally declined, government data show. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. predicts the

  • Wendy’s boosts sales forecast

    Myles Udland and Julie Hyman discuss Wendy’s raising 2021 outlook after reporting an earnings beat fueled by same-store sales

  • Cramer Cheers FuboTV, Here's What the Charts Say

    During the Lightning Round segment of "Mad Money" Tuesday night, a caller asked host Jim Cramer about FuboTV . "This looks like a dynamite quarter," said Cramer about the sports streaming service. Let's check out the charts.

  • Ford battery venture with SK Innovation will extend to Europe, executive says

    DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co's electric vehicle battery joint venture with South Korea's SK Innovation Co Ltd will extend beyond North America into Europe, a senior Ford executive said on Wednesday. In May, Ford announced the joint venture with SK to produce about 60 gigawatt-hours (GWh) annually in battery cells and array modules, starting in the middle of this decade, with the potential to expand.

  • Apple’s hot antitrust autumn: Storm clouds are forming from multiple directions

    The decision in a landmark antitrust case could come by the end of the month, but that is far from the only antitrust concern bearing down on Apple Inc.

  • JPMorgan launches new real-time payments service

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Global payments giant JPMorgan Chase & Co has launched a real-time payments option that it hopes will increase its edge in the financial industry's battle to handle more of the surging volumes of global digital payments. The new product, called request for pay, lets corporate clients send payment requests to the bank's roughly 57 million retail clients who use its app or website, cutting the cost and time it takes for those companies to get paid, said Cyrus Bhathawalla, the bank's global head of real-time payments. The digital payments product is one of a handful JPMorgan has in the works, as the largest U.S. bank invests heavily in the sector which has grown sharply as more commerce occurs online, a trend further boosted during the coronavirus lockdowns.

  • Carvana Just Crushed Earnings, but Investors Should Be Careful

    It was a record second quarter on every level, but the tide might be turning on the red-hot used car market.

  • Google ‘pay calculator’ suggests staff who work from home could face pay cuts: report

    Employees who decide to work remotely and move to less expensive areas of the country may be subject to a pay cut

  • China anti-graft body criticizes business drinking after Alibaba scandal

    China's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, its top anti-corruption agency, has criticised what it called a "disgusting" culture of business drinking following a sexual assault scandal at e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. "In the incident, an unhealthy dynamic in a working environment, a disgusting drinking culture, a lack of transparency when reporting issues together exposed pervasive, deeply rooted unspoken rules," it said in a notice on its website. The piece calls on people to break "unspoken rules" such as coerced drinking.